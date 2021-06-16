5 Reasons Businesses Must Tap Into Pop Up Post Pandemic

As mass vaccination continues across the UK, there’s so much to look forward to in the post pandemic world. More importantly, this signals a relief from the restrictions associated with the pandemic. Even then, the new layer of safety alone is not enough to jump start retail business. Thus, businesses need to come up with ways of getting the attention of the consumer.

Here’s why; according to a study by McKinsey, 56% of consumers will continue with online purchases and pick up their products in store. Similarly, another study found that more than 65% of consumers will stick to the buying behavior they embraced because of the pandemic even after vaccination.

What this means is that the dynamics of post-pandemic retail is not really about where to do business but how best retailers can take care of consumers’ needs. This means businesses need to come up with personalized and authentic experiences that go beyond physical touchpoints or the limitations of digital touchpoints to nurture lasting brand loyalty. Retailers can explore the use of pop up shops to not only exceed the expectations of consumers but also drive sales.

Let’s take a detailed look into why businesses must embrace pop ups in a post pandemic world and how this can promote revenue growth:

Design better customer experiences

Setting up a pop up helps to eliminate trial and error for your business post pandemic. Pop up can help retailers to experiment on new modes of service delivery by optimizing customer experience. For instance, you can have customers shop online but pick up their goods at a designated store within their locality. This will not only ensure they get their items on time but at no additional cost. Trying such new approaches will also help to meet demand and effectively manage the fast growing number of sales thus averting delays in shipping because of oversaturated channels of delivery.

Meet customers at their convenience

There’s no doubt that the switch to e-commerce came with significant changes for most consumers as they got a real feel of what convenience is all about. Take the example of Hong Kong whose retail industry is facing multiple constraints. The fact that consumers can make purchases from wherever they are and whatever time they prefer makes e-commerce a preferable choice. However, in some industries this comes with prolonged periods of shipping that may sometimes result in massive delays. Retailers who take the extra step to set up a Hong Kong pop up store will give consumers the confidence that you’re accessible hence it is easier for them to order anything. The ease of accessibility to temporary service points or pick up locations gives retailers a competitive edge. Brands can also use this platform for experiential marketing.

Omnichannel experience

A pop up store can help to enhance your omnichannel strategy. Each retailer will have a unique omnichannel plan that could include in-store experiences, digital tools and other ecommerce options. By offering personalized customer service, customers will still experience convenience and peace of mind. Pop ups will help to enhance post pandemic experiences while also collecting valuable data on the trends your brand must amplify to boost sales and reinforce customer loyalty.

Minimized returns

Although online shopping has increased significantly, there’s often the issue of returns that can be frustrating for shoppers especially when they have to ship the item back to retailers. The presence of pop up locations closer to your customers means consumers will have more choices of making returns. This can either be in store or by mail. In fact, this factor could be one of the defining characteristics of retail in future.

Although most people are looking forward to the return of retail, the reality is that the pandemic has left permanent changes to the industry. As such, retailers must be ready to redefine their customers’ needs in order to build experiences that align to their expectations. This will help to enhance customer relationships and build brand loyalty. While the place of technology in the new retail world cannot be disputed, you can’t underestimate the value of in store purchases either. Thus the winning formula involves strategically tapping into the benefits of having a temporary presence and the rewards of online experiences to harness more advantages for your business. Ultimately, retailers must keep in mind that innovation is key even as they embrace pop ups because it is definitely not going to be business as usual. The sooner businesses begin tapping into these new opportunities the better it will be for their bottomline.