VAVA Influence Launches All-Ireland Influencer Marketing Awards

The biggest night for Irish Influencers is right around the corner with Ireland’s first ever dedicated influencer marketing awards set to take place in Belfast.

Founded in 2020, Northern Ireland’s leading influencer marketing agency – VAVA Influence – will officially launch ‘The VAVA Awards’, at an exclusive launch party on 24th June in Alibi Belfast.

On Friday 2nd September, the red carpet will be rolled out at the world-famous Europa Hotel where the elite of Ireland’s influencer marketing world will come together for ‘The VAVA Awards’.

The red-carpet occasion will bring together under one roof, the best-of-the-best Content Creators from the North and South of Ireland to celebrate all that they have achieved.

Francesca Morelli, Director of VAVA Influence said: “At a time when content creators are dominating digital platforms, VAVA Influence pride themselves on connecting creators with businesses and brands to help boost their profile.

“We have an expansive network of influencers throughout the UK and Ireland across the genres of Food and Drink, Health and Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty, and Travel and Leisure.

“The VAVA Awards will feature 13 awards dedicated to the work of influencers across all of these categories and include Beauty Influencer of the Year and Food and Drink Influencer of the Year.”

As well as headline sponsor, categories available for sponsorship include Fashion Influencer of the Year, Lifestyle Influencer of the Year, Family Influencer of the Year, Best Influencer Under 50k and Best Influencer Under 10k – perfect opportunities for businesses and brands to target Ireland’s top influencers.

Some sponsors already on board include Balmoral Health Care, Pacem Financial Advisory, Beyond Skin Clinic, Jans Lifestyle, Hagan Homes, ASG, Kaizen, and Deluxe Events NI.

For further information on sponsorship please contact Francesca Morelli ([email protected]) or Chloe Henning ([email protected]).