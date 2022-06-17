Carl Frampton KO’d by NI Learners

Carl Frampton MBE was the special guest at the OPEN COLLEGE NETWORK NI (OCN NI) Learning Endeavour Awards 2022 prize-giving at Titanic Hotel, hosted by Denise Watson, where he handed out awards and bursaries to young people and organisations who had been highly commended and won categories at the recent learning awards.

Martin Flynn, CEO, OCN NI, said: “The main awards took place virtually in April but now that the Covid rules have changed, we couldn’t wait to get everyone in a room and show our appreciation of their efforts in person.

“The learners we honoured have shown real grit and determination in getting their OCN qualifications despite the challenging times we all find ourselves in. Our highly commended recipients and winners were given their awards and bursary cheques by boxing legend, Carl Frampton, who is the perfect role model for what can be achieved by hard work.”

The Third Sector Learner of the Year winner was Heaven Beltse from Start360 and taking home the Schools Learner of the Year award was Caolan O’Kane, St Patrick’s College, Maghera, Co. Derry~Londonderry, the Provider of The Year category winner was Connected Health in Co Antrim and the Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year top spot went to George Dallas, Limavady High School, Co Derry~Londonderry.

Carl Frampton MBE, former boxer, said: “There is no doubt that the young people and organisations deserved their time to shine, and I would like to say very well done to everyone who achieved highly commended status or who won their categories. It was a genuine pleasure to meet everyone and hear about their education journeys and I wish everyone the best for the future.”

One final award, the Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award, in memory of former OCN NI Chair who was a powerful advocate of life-long learning, was announced on the day, explained Martin Flynn.

Martin said: “The Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award winner for 2022 is, Naomi Wright of Sally Gardens in west Belfast, who will receive an additional £1,000 learning bursary. Massive congratulations to Naomi and all of our shortlisted finalists and winners”, concluded Martin.

See below for a list of winners and highly commended:-

Further Education Learner of the Year Anas Alrefai, Belfast Met, Co Antrim – WINNER

Ella Walsh, People 1 st , Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED

, Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED Rachel Maginn, SERC, Co Down – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Daniela Geanta, Springvale, Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED Third Sector Learner of the Year Heaven Beltse, Start360, Co Antrim – WINNER

Ciara Hoey, Oh Yeah Centre, Co Down – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Geordie Brown, Advantage NI, Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Joanna Bower, Action Mental Health, Co Down – HIGHLY COMMENDED Schools Learner of the Year Caolan O’Kane, St Patrick’s College, Co Derry~Londonderry – WINNER

Aimee Hughes, St Catherine’s College, Co Tyrone -– HIGHLY COMMENDED

Courtney Howard, Lakewood School, Co Down– HIGHLY COMMENDED

Daniele Linkeviciute, St Patrick’s College, Co Tyrone – HIGHLY COMMENDED Health & Well-being Learner of the Year Naomi Wright, Sally Gardens, Co Antrim – WINNER

Heaven Beltse, Start360, Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Joanna Bower, Action Mental Health, Co Down – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Megan Brannigan, Sally Gardens, Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year George Dallas, Limavady High School, Co Derry~Londonderry – WINNER

Craig Wilson, Oasis, Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Michael Bradley , Belfast Met, Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Pauline McDiarmid, NRC, Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED Provider of the Year Connected Health, Co Antrim – WINNER

Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, Co Derry~Londonderry – HIGHLY COMMENDED

LifeDock Training, Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Oh Yeah Music Centre, Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Advancing Learning Through Innovation

South Eastern Regional College, Co Antrim – WINNER

Southern Regional College, Co Armagh – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Supporting Communities, Co Antrim – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Hilary Sloan MBE Learning Endeavour Award

Naomi Wright from Sally Gardens

For more information visit www.ocnni.org.uk.