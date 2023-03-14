Using Artificial Intelligence for Marketing: A discussion with ProfileTree and Ulster University

The MarTech Laboratory at Ulster University Business School invites ProfileTree to take part in a discussion and workshop about applying Artificial Intelligence for Marketing. March 2023

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly taking the world by storm, headlining news channels and even being adapted into governmental strategies for economic growth and enhanced efficiency in resource allocation.

Most recently, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, were subject to interview questions that were generated by an AI platform, highlighting the advancement of Artificial Intelligence and its ability to partake in intelligent discussions between humans.

The Future of AI and using Artificial Intelligence for Marketing

As Artificial Intelligence continues to become more advanced, these types of conversations are increasingly becoming more important. The future of AI will see it being integrated into many aspects of our society, it has the potential to improve our quality of life, automate routine tasks, and make data-driven decisions on our behalf.

The obstacle now is to spread awareness of the potential of AI and make predictions for its role in the future. Business leaders, politicians, educators, etc, need to be ready for the change if they are to optimise the technology to their advantage.

The MarTech Laboratory: Strategically Applying AI to Scale Up your Digital Marketing Efforts, March 2023

The Martech Laboratory, with bases at Ulster University and Liverpool John Moores, is guided by Principal Investigator Dr John Bustard, who has invited ProfileTree, to these events to explore the future of Artificial Intelligence for Marketing and how it can be strategically applied within organisations.

This event is free to attend but strictly limited to 30 people per event in order to facilitate group discussion and rich conversation about the future of AI. The events will take place on the following dates/locations:

What will the event discuss?

This event will take a deep dive into the future of AI and explore the benefits of Artificial Intelligence for marketing. Dr John Bustard and Ciaran Connolly will give their take on the prospects of this technology and provide concrete advice on how businesses can adopt it as part of their marketing strategies.

Artificial Intelligence for Marketing

This is one of the major topics that will be explored at this event, taking an exploration into programmes like Chat GPT and how they can be utilised within digital marketing. Currently, the programme is able to generate marketing materials such as;

Blog content

Website content

Social media captions

Video scripts

Creating art and images

Press releases

Speeches

This is just a small example of the potential of Artificial Intelligence for marketing and the types of marketing materials it can create. The guest speakers will take a deeper exploration into this aspect of AI, exploring how we can use it in combination with human input and utilise it for increasing efficiency within businesses.

AI for automating routine tasks

As Artificial Intelligence becomes more efficient, it can be used for automating routine tasks within the workplace. This is a major benefit for businesses as it free’s up time that is better spent developing creative solutions and solving complex problems.

There is also the benefit in that AI offers greater predictability and accuracy in performing repetitive tasks, limiting human error and delivering consistent results. The guest speakers will explore this aspect and provide real examples of how this can be adapted within organisations and their processes.

Artificial Intelligence for enhancing the customer experience

AI is increasingly becoming a tool used to enhance the customer experience. Advancements such as chatbots and AI Personal Assistants offer an opportunity for businesses to connect with their audiences in a personalised way, even when they aren’t there in real-time.

The speakers will explore this aspect of AI and how it can offer a competitive advantage to those who employ it within their organisation. Artificial Intelligence for marketing is growing in its capabilities, offering a promising future for marketers and looking like it’s set to become a standardised procedure within businesses.

AI for improved decision-making

AI is a data-driven programme, its ability to quantify large amounts of data allows it to make more strategic decisions that are not led by human bias or external influences. This will allow organisations to make better and more strategic decisions within their workplace, which leads to increased efficiency and enhanced productivity.

This aspect of AI, in combination with human input, will create a future of decision-making that is both strategically led and morally right. There is room for both AI and mankind to work together in creating a better future.

Who is Martech Laboratory?

The Martech Laboratory is a student-led community within Ulster University. It provides specialist support for enabling start-ups, social enterprises, sustainability-focused and social good projects to develop and grow.

Ulster University Business School

The Ulster University Business School is one of the largest business schools in Britain and Ireland, offering high-quality courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, executive education and PhD programmes. It has been ranked 7th in the UK for its impact on research.

ProfileTree

ProfileTree is a leading web development and digital marketing agency in Northern Ireland. They are industry leaders in pushing forward innovative digital marketing tactics, helping local businesses compete within the online environment and upskilling their digital marketing knowledge and expertise.

Artificial Intelligence for marketing – do we really need it?

It is hoped that this event will provide attendees with a promising opportunity to adopt Artificial intelligence for marketing and enhanced organisational procedures within their business. The line of thinking is that

“The only businesses that need to worry about AI, are the one’s not using it.”

In this event, you learn how AI can be specifically applied to your business and leave with a good grasp on the future possibilities that it holds. This is an event not to be missed, especially if you want to stay ahead of the latest industry and technological trends.