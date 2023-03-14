Boho Bell Tent Glamping – unique accommodation for hire in Ireland

Rent a Tent NI is providing boho-style bell tents for hire across all of Ireland. These tents are not like your usual camping set-up; they are luxurious, unique, and offer a boutique setting that’s perfect for hosting any special occasion.

Guests can admire the picturesque scenery of Ireland whilst being accommodated in a sheltered tent that is spacious and tastefully decorated. Rent a Tent NI look after all the hard work, setting up the tent itself and providing all of the necessities such as lighting, speakers, heaters and sleeping arrangements if requested.

Bell Tents Anywhere in Ireland

The great thing about Rent a Tent NI, is that they are able to set up the Bell Tents anywhere in Ireland, as long as the ground is flat and suitable for the diameter of the tent. This provides greater flexibility in taking advantage of the rural and scenic landscapes that the Emerald Isle is best known for.

Bell Tent Hire, Northern & Southern Ireland, Walkthrough Video – Rent A Tent NI

Sleepover in a Bell Tent

Just when you thought that it couldn’t get any better, you can also choose to sleep over in a Bell Tent with everything you need already provided. It’s a unique experience unlike any other and great for accommodating everyone in one place without having guests stay in alternative hotels or B&Bs. The Bell Tents can accommodate up to 10 people sleeping, with airbeds, pillows, covers and duvets provided and freshly dry cleaned.

What occasions can you hire a Bell Tent for?

Bell Tents are suitable for a wide range of occasions, from small-scale events, to large celebrations and parties. Rent a Tent NI will work with you to ensure that you have everything you need to make your occasion all the more special.

Bell Tents can be hired as an event space for the following occasions:

Weddings

Engagement parties

Birthdays

Hen/stag parties

Private events

Corporate days

Charity events

Festivals

And loads more.

Whatever occasion you are celebrating, a Bell Tent will bring that wow factor, becoming a focal point of the occasion and a talking point for guests. This is much more than a gazebo, it’s a showstopper and sure to impress attendees.

About Rent a Tent NI

Rent a Tent NI was initially launched during covid restrictions, providing clients with tents for outdoor occasions and minimising the disruption of their much anticipated celebratory events.

Today, they have grown into a business that is in high demand, providing unique, boho-style Bell Tents all across Ireland, from the North Coast of Portrush right down to Cork and everywhere in between.

They now offer a range of party packages, taking care of everything and ensuring that their clients and guests can enjoy a stress-free occasion, with a breathtaking event space. They have even gained an impressive 5-star rating on Google, which only speaks to their expertise and quality service.

If you would like to keep up to date with Rent a Tent NI, or gain some inspo for your own upcoming event, you can follow them on Facebook or Instagram. If you would like to enquire about hiring a Bell Tent, be sure to get in contact with them asap, in order to avoid disappointment.