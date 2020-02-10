Upstream Working Capital expands across the country

Ambitious Belfast based, US-backed provider of Alternative Finance Upstream Working Capital has pledged to provide up to €100m in funding to growth-focused Irish companies over the next three years.

Upstream Working Capital has announced that it has opened an office in Sandyford Business Park, Dublin with a funding pot which has the potential to support transactions of up to €10m per client.

Upstream began supporting the Northern Irish SME space in 2011 with a highly experienced team all with a working capital lending background. The company secured substantial backing from a major US-based shareholder in spring 2019. This investor has helped fund companies internationally in locations including North and South America.

Aidan Dolan, Head of Business Development in the Dublin office comments: “This is a natural progression for Upstream, following its success in Northern Ireland and our backing from a major new funder. We see great opportunities as Ireland is set to be the strongest growing Eurozone economy in 2020 with forecasts ranging from 3.5% – 5% GDP growth. Notably most businesses within the SME space are planning to invest and employ more people in 2020. We want to support these companies with their investment and growth plans.”

Upstream works closely with ambitious trading companies to understand what they require now and their future needs. Working capital availability, to fulfil orders and fund continued sales growth is often the limiting factor for businesses. Upstream provide innovative solutions to deliver the necessary cashflow to fund growth as part of a business’s overall funding mix.

Upstream prides itself on its ability to make quick locally-based decisions and find solutions that ensure businesses thrive and grow.