United Wines trio celebrate a combined total of 60 years with firm

Three employees at Craigavon-based drinks firm United Wines have been recognised for their long service, having worked for the company for a combined total of 60 years.

Company Accountant Rory Hill from Banbridge, Co Down, and brothers Conor McStravick (Stock Controller) and John McStravick (Goods In Manager) from Aghagallon in Co Antrim, were each presented with a commemorative plaque and a gift voucher from Managing Director Martin McAuley to mark 20 years’ service at the company’s County Armagh base.

United Wines

United Wines Managing Director Martin McAuley said: “I’d like to personally congratulate Conor, Rory and John on 20 years’ loyal service and thank them for all their hard work during this time.

“In business, it’s so important that you have good people around you and that’s certainly the case at United Wines. We are lucky to have such a dedicated workforce and a team that will go the extra mile.

“Only last year, we recognised another three members of staff for passing the same 20 year milestone, so in terms of being a good company to work for, we must be doing something right,” he added.

“The passion, loyalty, hard work, and unwavering commitment of all our staff have been instrumental in positioning United Wines as the respected industry leader it is today. We are truly grateful for their contributions and look forward to many more years of collaboration and success together.”

On receiving his award, Rory Hill said: “The past twenty years have literally flown by and it’s been a privilege to work for such a great company with so many outstanding colleagues, who are, of course, now good friends. Thanks to United Wines I‘ve been able develop my career with a company that values its employees and it was an honour to receive my long service award from Martin today.”

Founded in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland.

Operating from an 80,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon, with 55 staff on its books, the company distributes an extensive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks from all around the world to more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples throughout the country.