Charlene Brooks Appointed as Chief Executive of Belfast Healthy Cities

Belfast Healthy Cities (BHC) has announced the appointment of Charlene Brooks as its new Chief Executive, effective April 2024. Charlene, previously CEO at Parenting Focus (then Parenting NI), is set to bring her experience and leadership to BHC.

With a background in the voluntary and community sector spanning over 25 years, Charlene has dedicated her career to championing early intervention programs and services. Her understanding of the sector, coupled with an extensive network of relationships across voluntary, public, and private sectors, will enable her to guide BHC into its next chapter.

Having been a Chief Executive for over seven years, Charlene has demonstrated exceptional skill in nurturing teams and organisations to achieve their full potential as well as her commitment to enhancing community health and well-being.

Charlene also brings to BHC her strategic experience from serving as the current Vice Chair of NICVA and Chair of the Charity Commission NI Independent Stakeholder Forum. These roles have further enhanced her reputation as a dynamic professional with a keen insight into the needs of partnership working.

Belfast Healthy Cities

Michael Boyd OBE, Chair of Belfast Healthy Cities welcomed Charlene to the organisation: “We are delighted to welcome Charlene Brooks as the new Chief Executive of Belfast Healthy Cities. Charlene brings a wealth of experience and her comprehensive networks across all sectors perfectly aligns with our mission. As Chair, I am confident that under Charlene’s guidance, Belfast Healthy Cities will rise to new heights, tackling health inequalities and enhancing the well-being of our communities for many years to come.”

Upon accepting her new role, Charlene commented: “I am honoured to join Belfast Healthy Cities and contribute to its mission of creating a healthier, more equitable, and sustainable Belfast. I look forward to working with the team, our partners, and the community to build on the organisation’s impressive legacy and to address the health challenges our city faces.”

About Belfast Healthy Cities

Belfast Healthy Cities is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of the people of Belfast. As part of the WHO European Healthy Cities Network, BHC is committed to promoting health and sustainable development at the local level, focusing on addressing the determinants of health and equity in health.