Ulster Bank shortlisted in Contact Centre Network NI Awards 2020

Ulster Bank has been shortlisted for seven awards in Contact Centre Network NI Awards 2020, the industry awards scheme for contact centres.

The winners of the Contact Centre Network NI Awards 2020 will be revealed at an online awards ceremony on the evening of Thursday 10th December.

Ulster Bank has been shortlisted for a range of individual, team and programme awards including:

Hero of the Year

Agent of the Year

Team Leader of the Year

Diversity & Inclusion

Best Homeworking Programme

Inhouse Contact Centre (Large)

Team of the Year – Business teams

Contact Centre Network NI Awards 2020

The awards are run by the Contact Centre Network Northern Ireland, which offers innovation and support for all contact centre professionals across Northern Ireland. It aims to raise awareness of the industry and its good work, encourage the sharing of ideas and best practice, and enhance skills and professional development.

Joanne Wilson, customer experience lead for Royal Bank & Ulster Bank, said: “2020 has been a truly unique year that has challenged the industry and our teams in new and significant ways. I am very proud of how our colleagues and teams have responded in this environment to support our customers, and being shortlisted for seven categories of the awards is great recognition.”