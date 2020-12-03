Resonate Testing Ltd Partners with Composites Testing Laboratory

Newry based testing company, Resonate Testing Ltd has partnered with Composites Testing Laboratory (CTL) in Galway to help increase their services and capabilities, as part of ambitious plans by both companies for future growth. The partnership will also ensure that their customers have a one stop shop testing service like no other from two centres of excellence.

In addition to this and as part of the InterTradeIreland Fusion Programme, both companies have come together to support cross border commerce and co-operation. The goal is to complement each other’s capability and offer customers a fully integrated test capability.

Resonate Testing specialises in high quality fire and flammability, vibration and shock, and environmental and climatic testing and certification services, whereas CTL is one of the oldest test laboratories in the EU specialising in composite materials testing, providing mechanical, environmental and physical testing as well as world class static, fatigue and impact testing.

Both companies have traditionally worked in the aerospace sector but have seen continued growth in medical, space, renewable energy and automotive sectors, and although they are two separate companies, both of them believe that this collaboration will only prove to offer a more effective value proposition to many of their customers in those sectors.

Tom Mallon, Managing Director of Resonate Testing said, “2020 has been an interesting year, one where there has been much opportunity amidst the challenges. Our traditional work has been in the aerospace sector, and thankfully some of that has continued but as we upscale in other sectors it is clear that these additional capabilities will bring much needed extra value to our customers.

“This cross-border collaboration, thanks to InterTradeIreland, has allowed us to join forces and offer our individual customers further services and capabilities which will ensure a level of service second to none across Ireland, UK and indeed, beyond. We are more agile, nimble and flexible and we can provide complete solutions for testing and validation. We offer SMEs, as well as the larger companies, a level of service which is above and beyond the norm.”

Chief Commercial Officer of CTL, Mark McKeigue, commented on the island’s new testing powerhouse; “As a leading testing laboratory in the niche Composites industry, we at CTL understand the need to adapt to clients’ requirements and specifications whilst adhering to industry standards.

“We’re delighted to be working with Resonate Testing to provide a complete range of fire and mechanical testing services for composite materials. We’re very thankful to InterTradeIreland for making this project possible.

“As testing companies, we work across similar fields and sectors and as they say, we are stronger together than we are alone. We look forward to working with Tom and his team and bringing more valuable services to our customers whether they are looking assistance on an R&D project, a qualification or just some support, both of our companies have the know-how and expertise to meet the customers’ expectations.”

Alan Morrow, Operations Manager of Innovation Programmes at InterTradeIreland, said: “We are excited to see this collaboration unfold. Innovation is a fundamental part of every successful business. InterTradeIreland is finding that even during these uncertain times, companies across the island are turning to open innovation, and to the Fusion programme in particular, as a structured solution. We are currently accepting new applications and encourage any interested companies to get in touch.”

Find out more about the Fusion programme at https://intertradeireland.com/innovation/fusion.

Resonate Testing was recently awarded the highest achievable accolade in the Innovation Accreditation Programme for their cutting-edge processes.