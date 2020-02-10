Ulster Bank opens Accelerator Programme to new applicants

Ulster Bank is looking for business owners to join its in-house Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme.

Applications are open now for the fully-funded support programme and scale-ups and high-growth businesses are being encouraged by the bank’s Entrepreneurship Team to apply before the Friday, February 28th deadline.

Businesses on the Accelerator programme are provided with free to use, modern office facilities in a city centre location as well as one-to-one coaching and mentorship plus significant networking opportunities. The programme offers individually tailored coaching to help business owners overcome the many barriers to success, including access to funding, breaking into new markets and putting suitable infrastructure in place.

In November 2019 the programme, which operates 12 regional hubs across the UK, was formally endorsed by the Scale Up Institute; a not for profit organisation which aims to make the UK the “best place in the world for SMEs to scale up.”

The Belfast Hub has supported 319 entrepreneurs since April 2018 and businesses in the current cohort are reporting an average turnover of £240k with an average team size of five.

John Ferris, Entrepreneur Development Manager with Ulster Bank explained that joining the programme can help a business owners realise their full growth potential.

“We want to give all business owners the tools they need to start, scale and succeed and are excited to welcome the next cohort of Northern Ireland’s brightest and most diverse entrepreneurs into our Belfast Hub.

“As we prepare to deliver the 12th rollout of the programme, we are especially interested in applications from those high-growth businesses who want to scale operations to the next level but who may be facing challenges around infrastructure, access to finance and markets, leadership and talent. Our entrepreneurship team has the skills and know-how to break down these barriers and it’s fantastic to have our work formally recognised by the Scale Up Institute.”

Melissa Campbell, Managing Director with McGimpsey Removals, joined the Accelerator programme in October 2019 with a view to expanding her removal and storage company into new markets.

“Since joining the Accelerator programme, McGimpsey Removals has increased its annual turnover and I am now thinking much more strategically about expanding the business.

“Being surrounded by so many like-minded entrepreneurs gave me the boost I needed to grow the business and having access to support and advice from the bank’s mentors and finance experts was a really invaluable asset and helped open a number of significant doors for me.”

Mark Crimmins, Ulster Bank’s Head of NI, said the Accelerator Programme was an important part of Ulster Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting entrepreneurship. “At Ulster Bank we recognise the value entrepreneurs bring to the Northern Ireland economy but we also see the very real challenges which can often deter would-be business owners. Through our Accelerator Programme, and wider entrepreneur initiatives, we want to level the playing field and ensure that we create a suitable environment where we nurture entrepreneurial talent and create space for business owners to focus on their growth plans.”

Application can be found online at www.ulsterbank.com/accelerator and must be completed by February 28th.