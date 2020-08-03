Ulster Bank launches fourth episode of Thrive in the New World featuring Minprint

Ulster Bank has published the fourth episode of Thrive in the New World, the business podcast, hosted by Sarah Travers.

In episode four, Sarah is joined by Jamie McMinnis, Managing Director of print and display specialists Minprint.

Sarah discovers how the business has grown and diversified its product and service offering over the past four decades, and how, during the Coronavirus crisis, Jamie and his team developed an innovative range of social distancing products to support primary schools to prepare to reopen safely.

Branded the ‘Combat Kids’, the range has been designed to communicate the complex issues raised by Covid-19 to young children in an engaging way.

Listen to the episode at Ulster Bank Content Live.

Thrive in the New World

Mark Crimmins, Head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, said the series should act as a motivational tool to help business owners to realise their growth aspirations and remain agile.

“Throughout this series we are harnessing the power of peer-to-peer learning by telling the stories of forward-thinking business owners from a diverse range of industries here in Northern Ireland.

“The range of voices from different business types that you will hear from in the podcast series will equip listeners with the knowledge to help them recognise where their strengths lie. It will also offer first-hand insight into how other business owners have utilised their strengths to identify new opportunities to adapt against the backdrop of these difficult circumstances.”