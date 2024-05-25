Translink rolls out ‘Grand Connection’ roadshow across Northern Ireland

Translink’s ‘Grand Connection’ Roadshow to highlight the benefit of the new Belfast Grand Central Station to passengers will stop at bus and train stations, community, leisure and shopping centres all across Northern Ireland this summer.

The ‘Grand Connection’ Roadshow will visit more than 30 locations including Bangor, Newry, Coleraine, Downpatrick, Newcastle, Strabane, and Enniskillen.

It kicks off in Belfast at Lanyon Place Station on Wednesday 29th May and will visit Europa Buscentre and Victoria Square in the following days.

The roadshow provides the public the opportunity to discover plans for Belfast Grand Central Station, a state-of-the-art integrated transport hub for trains, coaches and buses which will open its doors this autumn. This flagship project, being delivered by Translink, marks a significant step forward in Northern Ireland’s public transport system.

David Cowan, Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations, said: “Public excitement and anticipation is building around the opening of this world class facility. Ten times larger than current facilities, it will be a game changer helping inspire and reimagine the city – one where more people travel on public transport, walk, wheel and cycle.

“The hub will be a major international gateway to and from the rest of the world with enhanced connectivity across Northern Ireland, cross border and local airports creating a better connected, cleaner and healthier city for everyone.

“Beyond transportation, this new facility will be a new destination in the heart of the city where people meet thanks to a range of popular hospitality and retail outlets offering a unique blend of convenience and leisure.

“The Grand Connection Roadshow gives members of the public the opportunity to ask any questions.

“People will get a taste of what the new station will look like through a mix of drone footage and computer-generated images.”

Team Translink will be on hand with interesting facts, interactive games and prize giveaways to showcase the new station. The roadshow activity also includes a special augmented reality experience along with a bespoke ‘7 Peaks’ buzzer game based on the station’s striking roof design.

“We’re looking forward to chatting to as many people as possible at the Grand Connection Roadshow so come along and find out more and hopefully it will be a fun visit for all ages as well as informative.” concluded David.

Translink bus and rail passenger, Cat Mulhern, from Belfast, said: “The roadshow is a great way to get an update on the new Belfast Grand Central Station plans which are absolutely incredible – I can’t wait to use it when it opens in the autumn on my commute to work. Not only that, but my daughter, Mia, who gets the train to and from school, loved playing the buzzer game and even won a prize!”

To find out when the Grand Connection Roadshow is coming to a location near you, click here www.translink.co.uk/bgcs/roadshow.