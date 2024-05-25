Belfast Met credentials endorsed by UK’s cyber security authority for third year running

Belfast Met has had its cyber security credentials endorsed in a government-backed scheme that helps guard organisations against attack.

Belfast Met has successfully achieved its Cyber Essentials Plus certification for the third year running to support delivery of its strategic objective of ‘Digital by Design’.

This prestigious accreditation, endorsed by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), demonstrates the College’s commitment to robust cybersecurity practices and protection against common cyber threats.

The certification was achieved after three days of detailed analysis and extensive testing of the College’s cyber defences across its back-end infrastructure and end-user devices. The rigorous testing also verified that additional security measures such as multifactor authentication, malware and virus protection were in place, further enhancing the College’s security posture.

The Cyber Essentials security standards and best practice is closely aligned with the Digital by Design strategy, one of the College’s core strategic objectives. This initiative entails Belfast Met utilising digital solutions to enhance teaching & learning, improving how we work by delivering online classes across the scope of teaching, including HE, FE, academies, training and apprenticeships.

This is a huge accomplishment for the College and reflects the persistent work of Belfast Met’s IT & Digital Services Department to keep security standards at the highest level and keeping in line with our Digital by Design strategy.

Belfast Met is proud to celebrate this achievement and remains vigilant in safeguarding its digital assets across the College.

Aidan Sloane, Chief Operating Officer and responsible for driving forward the Digital & Sustainability strategy at Belfast Met said: “I am very proud of our team here at Belfast Met who have worked hard in helping us achieve this accolade. Achieving the Cyber Essentials Plus for the third year in a row is a huge achievement for Belfast Met.

“This achievement clearly demonstrates the professionalism and commitment of the Belfast Met IT & Digital Services team to ensure the cyber safety of our students and staff.”

Kristian Kinnaird, Head of IT & Digital Services said: “Cyber security throughout Belfast Met is a top priority and something that is always progressing. To receive this accreditation is an honour and an appreciation as a team, on all the hard work we do every year to keep on top of technical security standards.”