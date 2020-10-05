Translink introduces more options for off-board ticket purchase  

New Translink Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) have been introduced in Belfast to further support pre-boarding ticket purchase options.

The machines have now been installed at Europa Buscentre, Cairnshill Park & Ride and George Best Belfast City Airport giving customers quick, safe and convenient ticket options when travelling, adding to other purchase methods such as the Translink website, ticket offices and via the dedicated mobile app.

Translink Ticket Vending Machines

The roll out of off-board ticketing is a key part of Translink’s Future Ticketing System that is transforming public transport and providing safe and simple ticket solutions for customers in addition to speeding up bus journeys for all customers by reducing boarding times at the bus stop.

It reinforces Translink’s drive to increase contactless and cashless ticketing across the network while supporting the organisation’s Covid-19 pandemic response also asking customers to wear face-coverings, wash/sanitise hands frequently and socially distance as much as possible*.

These new TVMs accept credit and debit cards and are available for contactless payments (up to £45) as well as accepting coins and notes and providing change. Customers can purchase single, return and Friends & Family tickets as well as top up any existing Translink smartcard product such as Smartlink, dayLink and iLink.

The new machines at Europa Buscentre and George Best Belfast City Airport will also be especially convenient for airport service customers using the Metro 600 city airport or Ulsterbus 300 international airport services. An important accessibility feature is the machine’s adjustable touch screen for ticket selection which can be dragged up or down to suit customer height/view.

For more details on Translink services, tickets and travel advice visit www.translink.co.uk or follow @Translink_NI #LetsGoSafelyTogether .