Shelbourne Motors announces increase in profit

Shelbourne Motors has announced a pre-tax profit of £1.4m in 2019 – an increase on the previous year.

The increase in pre-tax profits coincides with the family-owned vehicle retailer celebrating the one-year anniversary of the official opening of its £5m multi-franchise complex in Newry.

The opening of the Newry complex has increased Shelbourne Motors’ total workforce by 25% in 2019 with 150 full-time and part-time staff across its Portadown and Newry sites.

Shelbourne Motors operates Toyota, Renault, Nissan, Kia and Dacia franchises, as well as a Used Car Supermarket – AutoSelect, Accident Repair Centre, Vehicle Rental Division, Fleet company and a Valet Centre.

Caroline Willis, Financial Director of Shelbourne Motors, said: “Shelbourne Motors is delighted to recognise that many strategic objectives around the growth of the business have been successfully delivered in 2019, and this can be translated with the company’s strong financial performance.

“The Newry facility was not forecast to make a profit in the first year of operation, in line with many newly opened motor retail franchise businesses, so to be able to record a 17% increase in annual profits is a testament to the strength and growth of our brand.

“Our 2019 performance has strengthened our position as one of Northern Ireland’s leading vehicle retailers, and I would like to thank the hard work and commitment of our dedicated teams across Newry and Portadown who continue to deliver exceptional service to our loyal and ever-expanding customer base.”

Shelbourne Motors has bounced back from the coronavirus lockdown to record a strong sales performance over the summer in new and used cars, as well as after sales services.

Paul Ward, Sales Director at Shelbourne Motors, said: “We have seen significant growth in both New and Used cars since the re-opening of the showrooms in June. We are trading ahead of expectations and are very optimistic that this trend will continue. New car offers across our brands are very strong and we have seen a real demand for EV/Hybrid models, which is a change to the traditional diesel market.”

For more information on Shelbourne Motors please visit: www.shelbournemotors.com.