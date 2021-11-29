Toyota launches comparison deal wth Quotezone

Toyota Insurance Services has announced its exclusive deal with Seopa Ltd, the brand behind early pioneers, and household names of comparison technologies, Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com. The collaboration will give UK customers exclusive access to Toyota Insurance Services’ quality online car insurance products – for the very first time.

Toyota Insurance Services is a joint venture between Aioi Nissay Dowa (AND-E), and Toyota Financial Services, who were established in London in 1999. They are a subsidiary of AND-E, which is part of the MS&AD group, one of Asia’s largest insurers – they have a long history with Toyota and provide Toyota insurance policies to the local and global markets.

This exclusive deal is a large step for Toyota Insurance Services, who provide a unique selling point for Toyota and Lexus customers – using genuine parts by approved repairers, which helps to protect any existing customer warranties – is hoped to provide a basis for the company’s expansion into the car insurance market within the UK.

Jason Milton, Managing Director of Toyota Insurance Services, commented: “We’re committed to providing a combination of competitive insurance premiums, great customer service and a comprehensive range of benefits; Car Insurance by Toyota Insurance Services via the Quotezone platform, empowers our customers to connect with the brand at a time and a place that works for them, providing security and peace of mind that in the event of an accident, all repair work will be performed by Toyota trained technicians with genuine Toyota parts and to Toyota standards”.

Toyota’s Director of Customer Service, Robin Giles adds: “These are admittedly early days for Car Insurance by Toyota Insurance Services in this space, but through our careful approach to put the needs of our customers first, this should facilitate the growth we see for our product. At Toyota, we endeavour to provide distinctive new approaches that will benefit our customers and provide them with complete peace-of-mind protection, the recent launch of Relax, is a prime example, and a first for the UK motor industry, offering cover for up to a decade on every new and used car”.

Quotezone.co.uk, launched in 2005, is amongst the leading providers of price comparison services for the motor industry and was the first platform to launch both van insurance and bicycle insurance aggregators in the UK. Sister brand CompareNI.com is now Northern Ireland’s largest comparison platform, celebrating 12 years as the country’s go-to financial comparison service.

Greg Wilson CEO of parent company Seopa and Founder of comparison sites Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com, comments: “In 2020, 73% of internet users were reported to have made a purchase online. This pandemic induced surge in demand has accelerated the need for efficient digital insurance solutions. Our platform allows consumers the opportunity to compare policies right across a diverse range of providers and products instantly, from the safety of their own home.

“We are really pleased that Toyota Insurance Services has decided to launch their comparison debut in the UK with us, we pride ourselves on having pioneering comparison technology and our product range is one of the largest in the industry. Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com also have a natural synergy with Toyota Insurance Services, because all three brands are deeply committed to going above and beyond for their customers.

“A significant number of Toyota and Lexus drivers use our price comparison sites to find better deals on their car insurance each year, and with the addition of Toyota Insurance Services to our panel, these motorists will have access to an insurance provider that has expert knowledge and experience in these specific insurance products.”

Quotezone.co.uk helps around 3 million users every year compare over 60 products across 400 insurance brands and is recommended by 97% of reviewers on Reviews.co.uk, based on over 1,900 customer reviews.