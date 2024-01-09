Towell House blooms brighter with Power NI donation

Towell House, a Belfast residential home for elderly people, has started work to transform its outdoor spaces after it received a welcome cash boost from Power NI – the largest supplier of electricity in Northern Ireland.

Thanks to £1,000 of support through Power NI’s Brighter Communities initiative, the gardens at Towell House in the east of the city are set to be turned into a vibrant and uplifting area for residents.

The ‘Late Bloomers’ project is a visionary endeavour created by Towell House that aims to breathe new life into the outdoor spaces and make them more accessible for residents aged between 65 and 100.

Towell House

The Brighter Communities funding will allow for folding wheelchair ramps to be installed and raised bed planters created – steps that will empower less able residents to enjoy both gardening and nature.

Welcoming the support, Fiona Beard – the Project Manager at Towell House – said: “We are overjoyed and very excited to have been chosen to receive the funding for our ‘Late Bloomers’ gardening project.

“We have many gardeners missing their gardens who would greatly enjoy getting back outside. The health benefits to the elderly, both physical and mental, are immeasurable, and particularly benefits our more isolated residents. We can’t wait to get our Late Bloomers started on the project,” she added.

Power NI created the Brighter Communities programme in 2018, and it has now donated over £50,000 to groups and projects operating across Northern Ireland. The scheme was created to assist innovative and emerging community groups, charities, teams, and projects that strive to serve their communities.

Power NI’s Ashleigh O’Neill said: “We are honoured to support Towell House’s ‘Late Bloomers’ project through our Brighter Communities initiative. Power NI is committed to fostering vibrant communities and we are excited to witness the positive impact this project will have on the residents and the local community.”

Further information about the services Towell House provides can be found here.