Applications opening for Pinsent Masons’ ‘Law Insight Week’ Programme

Submissions for Pinsent Masons’ First Year Law Insight Week student programme will open on Monday, January 15, with the global law firm offering up to six places at its Belfast office.

The placement is an excellent opportunity for local students wishing to pursue a career in the legal world by receiving hands-on experience at its Soloist Building at Lanyon Place.

As an organisation committed to offering practical opportunities for students, they also commit to paying participants for the duration of the week-long placement.

Last year this was £385, and not only did it help to attract a very competitive applicant pool, but it also demonstrated the trust Pinsent Masons places in each of the successful applicants.

Law Insight Week

As part of the selection process, Pinsent Masons will be looking for individuals who can clearly show a focus on detail, interest in business, personal drive and responsibility, and openness.

Andrea Rose-McIlroy, Head of the Belfast office and the person who leads the Belfast property team and the UK retail property team, said: “The First Year experience programme is always one of the most popular with those students looking to get a foot in the door at Pinsent Masons.

“There is a very good reason why places amongst students are so highly sought after: they get the chance to discover first-hand what law practice is really like in a busy office environment. At the same time, they develop their knowledge and skillset, and also give their CV a boost.”

She added: “For those students interested in a legal career, the First Year Law Insight Week will allow them to learn more about key areas of law and identify the one that is right for them.”

Successful candidates will experience daily life at one of the world’s top commercial law firms through a placement that mixes virtual workshops with various in-house activities.

Working with a supervisor, students will discover the skills they need to be a successful lawyer, contribute to group discussions, activities, and legal tasks, and receive careers advice.

Applications for the First Year Law Insight Week are opening next Monday and will close on Sunday, March 31, 2024. No applications will be accepted after the closing date.

In addition to ‘Law Insight Week’, Pinsent Masons’ Belfast office is also offering a two-week paid vacation this June for students who are in the penultimate year of their law degree – or are currently seeking a training contract with the firm in 2025. The closing date for applications is Wednesday, January 31.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, January 17, an Insight Event will take place in the Soloist Building, with this allowing people to find out more about the company, what it does, and what a career in commercial law can offer them.