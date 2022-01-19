Tourism NI Rolls Out New Regional Websites

Seven local council websites have been successfully redeveloped by Tourism NI as part of its digital transformation work programme which aims to improve the visitor experience and encourage people to stay longer and spend more.

The first phase of the project was the development of Discover Northern Ireland’s consumer website, which successfully launched in 2020, followed by a series of regional sites in line with Tourism NI’s destination brand, Embrace a Giant Spirit.

Local councils who availed of the digital transformation funding include Ards and North Down Borough Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and Mid Ulster District Council.

Tourism NI partnered with creative e-tourism agency Simpleview to deliver the project. Claire Cromie, Tourism NI’s Digital Programme Lead said: “We have enjoyed working with Simpleview who are best known for producing destination marketing solutions to support our local authorities. Our main goal was to set up a collaborative and synchronised online presentation of Northern Ireland tourism across the destination, and we have surpassed expectations.”

She added: “Each website is based on the design of our consumer website, Discover Northern Ireland, but has been modified to incorporate the Councils’ unique branding and content. Councils can now freely access and share data with each other and Tourism NI through a system set up by Simpleview.

“The Councils have worked hard on these websites and we are delighted they are now live. We are excited to continue working with them as we continue to build Northern Ireland’s profile through inspirational digital solutions.”

Richard Veal, Managing Director of Simpleview Europe adds: “Simpleview is delighted to have been involved with this ambitious project. Our e-Tourism solution was designed specifically for this type of implementation where destinations can share a technology platform and leverage all the economies of scale that come with that whilst also maintaining their own individual presence under their own brand.”

“TNI and all its destination partners have been a joy to work with and have taken part in what I believe will become an exemplar project in destination marketing. We are fully committed to working with all the stakeholders to ensure that the project achieves its full potential and look forward to working with everybody in the year ahead.”