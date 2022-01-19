The Biggest Casino Companies in the World

Casinos are a popular form of entertainment worldwide that offers an exciting experience for those looking for some excitement in their lives. There are many casino companies globally, but only a few of them really stand out. This article will take you through a list of the top ten casino companies in the world that run both some of the best online casinos and also a lot of luxurious land-based casinos worldwide.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp is the world’s largest casino company with an annual gaming revenue of around $14 billion and is even listed on the Nasdaq. It operates in three locations, namely Las Vegas, Bethlehem in Pennsylvania, and Macau. It has a total number of 38 casinos in these three places in with over 150,000 employees worldwide. From its very beginning in 1980, the company has always been a success story and currently stands as one of the largest casino operators in the world.

MGM Resorts International

Next on this list is MGM Resorts International, with annual gaming revenue of around $10 billion. It operates casinos in 9 locations worldwide, including Macau, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom. It employs a total of 78,000 people in its casinos and has a total number of 24 casinos.

Caesars Entertainment Corp

Caesars Entertainment Corp is among the top largest casino companies globally, with around $7 billion annual gaming revenue. It has a total of 47 casinos which it operates in 13 different locations. It employs a total of 54,000 people and is one of the most popular casino companies in the world. What makes it stand out is the fact that it is the only company in the world to have a license for machine gaming.

Wynn Resorts Ltd

Wynn Resorts Ltd is fourth on this list, with annual gaming revenue of about $7 billion. It has a total of 22 casinos which it operates in 5 different locations. It employs 20,000 people and is a significant player in the casino industry. What makes it stand out is its casinos in Macau, which set a new standard for casino luxury. It has won many awards and is currently expanding its business with an additional ten new projects underway.

Penn National Gaming

With around $6 billion annual gaming revenue, Penn National Gaming comes fifth on this list of top ten biggest casino companies in the world. It has a total number of 29 casinos in 5 different locations. It employs around 20,000 people and is one company that focuses on both casinos as well as operating horse racing tracks. It stands out among its competitors because of its unique business strategy, which has made it one of the top 10 biggest casino companies in the world.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd is is also among the top ten on this list, with annual gaming revenue of around $6 billion. It has a total of 18 casinos which it operates in 7 different locations. It employs 30,000 people and is one of the most popular casino companies in Macau. It stands out among the rest because it was the first casino company to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd

Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd is also among the top ten on this list, with annual gaming revenue of around $5 billion. It has a total of 17 casinos which it operates in Macau and the Philippines. It employs 24,000 people and is one of the most popular casino companies in Asia. What makes it stand out among the rest is that it was the first casino company to enter the Philippines in 2009 after a long ban on casinos.

SJM Holdings Ltd

SJM Holdings Ltd has annual gaming revenue of around $5 billion. It has a total of 14 casinos which it operates in 6 different locations. It employs a total of 18,000 people and is one of the most popular casino companies in Macau. It stands out among the rest because it is the only casino company in Macau that is privately owned.

Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment is a relatively new casino company established in 2018 after the merger of two companies, Paddy Power and Betfair. The company has an annual gaming revenue of around $5 billion and employs a total of 11,000 people. It operates in 10 different locations with a total number of 38 casinos. What makes it stands out among the rest is that it offers a unique betting experience that merges sports betting with casino games.

Caesar’s Entertainment Inc

The last on this list is Caesar’s Entertainment Inc with annual gaming revenue of around $4 billion. It has a total of 19 casinos which it operates in 9 different locations. It employs a total of 34,000 people and is one of the most popular casino companies in the world. What makes it stand out among the rest is that it is known for its grandiose and grandiose casinos.

Conclusion

This list of the top ten biggest casino companies in the world provides a snapshot of the current state of the casino industry. The industry is dominated by a few large companies, with 4 of the top 10 companies generating over $5 billion in annual gaming revenue. While these companies are all headquartered in different parts of the world, they all share one common goal, which is to provide their customers with a world-class gaming experience.