Tourism NI and SITE Ireland Announce Partnership

Tourism NI and The Society of Incentive Travel Excellence Ireland (SITE) have announced a partnership for 2020. The first initiative of this partnership is the Certified Incentive Specialist (CIS) qualification, which recently took place at the Crowne Plaza Belfast.

The CIS qualification is the first iteration of a programme of activity designed to further educate the Northern Ireland tourism industry and provide them with networking and destination awareness opportunities. This qualification will also help equip tourism businesses in Northern Ireland with the knowledge they need to deliver motivational travel experiences for future incentive clients.

Industry representatives from Northern Ireland who participated in the CIS qualification include Crowne Plaza Belfast, Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort, The Merchant Hotel Belfast, The Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast, Bespoke Business Events, Lough Erne Resort, Dalriada Kingdom Tours, NI Food Tours, Dee Tours Ireland, Away A Wee Walk, Montalto Estate, Titanic Hotel Belfast and Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

Eimear Callaghan, Business Solutions Manager at Tourism NI commented on the new partnership: “We are very pleased to announce this exciting new partnership with SITE Ireland. This is a very challenging time for many tourism businesses across Northern Ireland. This partnership will help support and equip our industry with the necessary skills and knowledge so they can deliver remarkable experiences for incentive clients in the future. This is the next step to ensuring our destination and partners are incentive ready.”

“Congratulations to the 15 NI industry representatives who successfully completed their CIS certification last week, and we look forward to delivering further opportunities for our industry together with SITE Ireland.”

Michael Dalton, Immediate Past President, SITE Ireland, added: “SITE Ireland is delighted to deliver this globally recognised certification to members and industry in Northern Ireland as part of this partnership. We look forward to working closely with Tourism Northern Ireland over the coming months on delivering more opportunities for industry to upskill and deliver exceptional incentive experiences for clients in the future.”