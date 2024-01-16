Tony Wade appointed Customer Success Manager at Esri Ireland

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), is today announcing the appointment of Tony Wade as Customer Success Manager. He brings over two decades of technical and customer experience to the role.

Tony will work closely with both new and existing customers to provide business and technical leadership in their deployment of Esri’s technology. He will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of projects, and will act as a trusted advisor to customers across Esri’s technical solutions.

Tony Wade

Tony joined Esri in 2014 and most recently held the position of Lead GIS Consultant. Here, he delivered tailored solutions to customers using desktop and web GIS, automation technologies within the Esri platform, and cloud-based deployments on AWS and Azure.

Prior to this, Tony spent six years with CRH, working across various technical maintenance roles. He also worked in technical departments in the semiconductor industry.

Tony holds a first-class honours degree in Geography and History, and a Master of Science in Geographic Information Systems and Remote Sensing, both from Maynooth University. He also holds an ArcGIS Enterprise Associate certificate from Esri Academy and is Prince2 certified.

Speaking on his appointment, Tony Wade said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Customer Success Manager at Esri Ireland. In this new role, I will draw on my experience with understanding the technical challenges faced by customers to provide forward-thinking strategies and drive growth. I am looking forward to creating unique solutions that will help to solve these real-world challenges through GIS. I also plan to leverage my communication and leadership skills to develop and build on valued relationships.”