Choosing a Market-Making Platform for a Crypto Exchange

Crypto

Crypto market making is the process of adding liquidity to the market through continuous placing buy and sell orders for a specific asset. The higher the liquidity of an asset, the easier it is to buy and sell it or swap it for other tokens or fiat currency. A market maker is an entity that cooperates with crypto exchanges to add liquidity using their in-depth knowledge and advanced tools. In this article, we will discuss how to choose a proper market maker trading platform for a crypto exchange and give you some examples of market markers.

Crypto Exchange Solutions

Market makers employ a variety of solutions when operating on crypto exchanges:

  • algorithmic trading platforms;
  • direct API access to exchanges for automated execution;
  • order management systems for efficient order handling;
  • risk management software to evaluate and reduce risks;
  • liquidity management platforms to optimize liquidity provision;
  • integration with market data providers for real-time information.

These best market-makig tools help market makers grow liquidity, manage risks, and execute trades efficiently.

Choosing Market-Making Software

Choosing market-making software requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure that it matches your trading strategies and goals. Here are key aspects to evaluate:

  • Assess the software’s core functionality and features. Look for features such as order book management, liquidity provision, risk management tools, and real-time data analysis.
  • Evaluate flexibility and customization options. The ability to tailor the software to your specific requirements is crucial for adapting to market conditions.
  • Ensure that the software integrates seamlessly with the crypto exchanges you intend to trade on. It should support the necessary APIs and protocols.
  • Consider the scalability of the software. It should be able to handle increasing trading volumes and adapt to the growth of market-making activities.
  • Understand the pricing structure of the software, including any licensing fees and additional costs. 
  • Verify that the software complies with relevant regulatory requirements.

Exchange Platform Comparison

In the table below, you can see some crucial features of popular market-making platforms and compare them:

 

Platform

Pros

Cons

NinjaPromo
  • Analysis and evaluation
  • Advanced analytics tools
  • Initial strategy assessment
  • Backed by top startup accelerators

 
  • Unclear what tokens are supported
  • Results depend on the expertise of crypto professionals and market conditions.

Vortex
  • Personalized approach to every client
  • Tailored strategy for every project
  • Regular strategy updates
  • Easy access to the dashboard for each client
  • Best customer retention rate
  • No self-managed solutions available
  • Legal entity required to cooperate

GSR
  • Personalized solutions and strategies
  • Operates with all exchanges regardless of their size
  • Over 60 integrations with platforms
  • Daily reports
  • In-house software
  • Market analysis
  • No online dashboard
  • No profit-sharing option

Kairon Labs
  • Customized algorithmic strategies
  • Hedging programs
  • In-depth order book analysis
  • Direct communication with clients
  • Safe built-in algorithm
  • Sustainable relations with partners
  • 100+ exchanges supported
  • Regular adjustments of trading strategies
  • No inventory for clients

 

When choosing a market-making platform, consider the market leaders and compare the features that align your trading strategies and goals.

 

Share This:

YE5 Social Post
Lendwithcare-Postcards-1

Recommended Articles: