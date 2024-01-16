Choosing a Market-Making Platform for a Crypto Exchange

Crypto market making is the process of adding liquidity to the market through continuous placing buy and sell orders for a specific asset. The higher the liquidity of an asset, the easier it is to buy and sell it or swap it for other tokens or fiat currency. A market maker is an entity that cooperates with crypto exchanges to add liquidity using their in-depth knowledge and advanced tools. In this article, we will discuss how to choose a proper market maker trading platform for a crypto exchange and give you some examples of market markers.

Crypto Exchange Solutions

Market makers employ a variety of solutions when operating on crypto exchanges:

algorithmic trading platforms;

direct API access to exchanges for automated execution;

order management systems for efficient order handling;

risk management software to evaluate and reduce risks;

liquidity management platforms to optimize liquidity provision;

integration with market data providers for real-time information.

These best market-makig tools help market makers grow liquidity, manage risks, and execute trades efficiently.

Choosing Market-Making Software

Choosing market-making software requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure that it matches your trading strategies and goals. Here are key aspects to evaluate:

Assess the software’s core functionality and features. Look for features such as order book management, liquidity provision, risk management tools, and real-time data analysis.

Evaluate flexibility and customization options. The ability to tailor the software to your specific requirements is crucial for adapting to market conditions.

Ensure that the software integrates seamlessly with the crypto exchanges you intend to trade on. It should support the necessary APIs and protocols.

Consider the scalability of the software. It should be able to handle increasing trading volumes and adapt to the growth of market-making activities.

Understand the pricing structure of the software, including any licensing fees and additional costs.

Verify that the software complies with relevant regulatory requirements.

Exchange Platform Comparison

In the table below, you can see some crucial features of popular market-making platforms and compare them:

Platform Pros Cons NinjaPromo Analysis and evaluation

Advanced analytics tools

Initial strategy assessment

Backed by top startup accelerators Unclear what tokens are supported

Results depend on the expertise of crypto professionals and market conditions. Vortex Personalized approach to every client

Tailored strategy for every project

Regular strategy updates

Easy access to the dashboard for each client

Best customer retention rate No self-managed solutions available

Legal entity required to cooperate GSR Personalized solutions and strategies

Operates with all exchanges regardless of their size

Over 60 integrations with platforms

Daily reports

In-house software

Market analysis No online dashboard

No profit-sharing option Kairon Labs Customized algorithmic strategies

Hedging programs

In-depth order book analysis

Direct communication with clients

Safe built-in algorithm

Sustainable relations with partners

100+ exchanges supported

Regular adjustments of trading strategies No inventory for clients

When choosing a market-making platform, consider the market leaders and compare the features that align your trading strategies and goals.