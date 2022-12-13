Thousands to get a Boost in 2022

Throughout the year, Boost Drinks has taken its Choose Now student campaign – which encourages people to fulfil their passions and live their lives to the fullest – to many locations across Northern Ireland visiting universities, student accommodation and shopping centres, connecting with thousands of people.

The drinks brand finished the year off on a real high with a star-studded comedy night at Victoria Square where top comedians, Paddy Rafferty, Micky Bartlett and Aaron Butler, treated fans of comedy to a masterclass in joke telling.

Francine Matthews, Brand Manager, Boost Drinks, said: “The Choose Now campaign visited Belfast Met, Ulster University Coleraine and Magee, various student digs and as well as gifting some cans of Boost we brought incredible games and offered lots of opportunities for students to win prizes.

“It was important to us that we helped students tackle some pretty big issues this year, so we ensured that both mental health and the energy crisis were part of our plans.”

Boost pledged £500 towards an energy bill as well as life coaching sessions to help one student navigate the sometimes-hectic life at university.

Francine continued: “With the help of presenter, Evanna Maxted, we chose Ulster University student, Kerry Migan, to receive life-coaching sessions from therapist, Louisa McMenemy. We also gave Kerry £500 to put towards a gas or electric bill which we know will be a weight off her shoulders.”

Kerry Migan from Belfast, who is at Ulster University studying Business Studies, said: “I was so overwhelmed to win this incredible prize at the comedy gig. It was my birthday, which is why I was there, so taking home £500 and life coaching lessons really made a special day even better. I take my mental health very seriously and will make full use of the fantastic prize from Boost.”

Boost was established in 2001 after founder (and MD) Simon Gray saw the opportunity to offer consumers a great quality energy drink at a fraction of the price of other brands at that time.

Two years later Boost, alongside Hardy Distribution, brought the brand to the local market, making the brand 20 years old in NI next year. Boost Drinks now owns the province’s top selling soft drink within the local independent convenience channel1.

Boost offers Energy, Sport and Iced Coffee products in various pack formats.