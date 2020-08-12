Thomas Redpath becomes Audit Director at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore

Belfast based accountancy and business advisory firm, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, is delighted to announce the promotion of Thomas Redpath to Audit Director.

Thomas, who joined the team in 2008, is responsible for group consolidation and bespoke financial reporting for clients in NI, ROI and GB and delivers international projects in collaboration with other Baker Tilly International network firms.

He works with clients in a range of sectors with a particular specialism in the medical and chemical sectors and manages audit teams.

Pictured: Joanne Small, Audit & Assurance Partner with Thomas Redpath, Audit Director.