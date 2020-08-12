Advice: Help With Business Rates

During the 2020-21 rating year most business ratepayers in Northern Ireland will benefit from a 4-month rates holiday and many from a 12-month rates holiday as part of the NI Executive’s support measures offered to businesses as they deal with the impact of COVID-19.

The rates bills that businesses are now receiving detail whether they have a 4-month rates holiday or a 12-month rates holiday. The holiday will apply to eligible business uses, whether the property is occupied or vacant and will be automatically applied if LPS has enough information.

If you have received your rates bill and the rates holiday has not been already applied, and you consider that your property is used for one of the qualifying uses you should complete an online form.

4-month rates holiday – no rates will be charged between 1 April 2020 and 31 July 2020.

12-month rates holiday – properties used for certain purposes will not be charged business rates from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021. The sectors are listed below, with examples of some of the qualifying uses:

Hospitality – including restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, public houses.

– including restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, public houses. Tourism – including B&Bs (which pay business rates), guest houses, hotels, privately run caravan & camping sites, self-catering holiday accommodation, tourist attractions and facilities.

– including B&Bs (which pay business rates), guest houses, hotels, privately run caravan & camping sites, self-catering holiday accommodation, tourist attractions and facilities. Leisure – including cinemas, theatres, leisure centres and facilities, museums, sports premises, sports grounds and associated sport clubs, clubhouses, and music venues.

– including cinemas, theatres, leisure centres and facilities, museums, sports premises, sports grounds and associated sport clubs, clubhouses, and music venues. Retail and retail services – shops of all types and sizes (excluding retail premises with retail floor space greater than 500m² Net Internal Area (NIA) and which is wholly or mainly used for the retail sale of food and household goods; and off-licences). Examples of services include hairdressers, barbers, nail and beauty services, fast food outlets, garden centres, travel agencies, car showrooms, auction houses, retail estate agents, and clothing, shoe or electrical goods repairs.

– shops of all types and sizes (excluding retail premises with retail floor space greater than 500m² Net Internal Area (NIA) and which is wholly or mainly used for the retail sale of food and household goods; and off-licences). Examples of services include hairdressers, barbers, nail and beauty services, fast food outlets, garden centres, travel agencies, car showrooms, auction houses, retail estate agents, and clothing, shoe or electrical goods repairs. Childcare – children’s day-care and nursery premises.

– children’s day-care and nursery premises. Airports – Belfast City Airport, Belfast International Airport and City of Derry Airport.

