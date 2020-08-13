The Business of Possibility Podcast Series – Ulster University Business School

Taking a deep dive into the world of business in Northern Ireland, Ulster University Business School has launched The Business of Possibility, a brand new podcast series exploring how local business leaders have adapted their organisations and responded to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Veteran broadcaster and journalist Wendy Austin, The Business of Possibility podcast series aims to inspire listeners through insightful conversations and practical tips from a host of dynamic business leaders, industry experts and academics.

From harnessing skill sets to changing direction and business models entirely, in this series Wendy uncovers the remarkable journeys of progressive leaders and entrepreneurs, whilst reflecting on the potential long-term impacts of the crisis on company culture (business education), work-life balance and capabilities. The podcast features interviews with senior leaders from various business sectors, government agencies, business organisations and networks.

Professor Gillian Armstrong, Director of Business Engagement at Ulster University Business School said, “The speed of innovation and creativity from local businesses during the crisis is astounding with many organisations responding to the uncertainty with a high degree of tenacity. Our goal is to help the business community by stimulating entrepreneurial thinking and encouraging positive action and confidence. This new podcast series brings together expert advice and real-life experiences to support and champion organisations of all sizes in dealing with the effects of COVID-19.”

She continued, “Featuring a selection of senior leaders from Northern Ireland’s business sector, The Business of Possibility podcast seeks to inspire, educate and entertain the wider business community as we progress through the challenges and work towards recovery. Whether you’re still coping with the immediate impact of the crisis or planning for a post COVID-19 world, we hope this platform serves as a supportive resource for practical insights, reflections and tips to help strengthen business response efforts.”

In the inaugural episode, Wendy Austin was joined by Professor Mark Durkin, Executive Dean, Ulster University Business School and Julie Sinnamon CEO, Enterprise Ireland to discuss what effective leadership and teamwork looks like in a virtual world and the shift in behavioural and mindset changes. In the second episode, Wendy spoke to Ciaran Doherty, General Manager at Huhtamaki, Gareth Irvine, founder at The Copeland Distillery and Kristel Miller, Senior Lecturer at Ulster University Business School and uncovered how these organisations are adapting their business models in response to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wendy Austin, The Business of Possibility podcast presenter said, “The Business of Possibility podcasts are a unique combination of great knowledgeable academic input and real-life stories from the coalface. For me it’s a real pleasure to pursue my continuing interest in business through them. If you have a story get in touch, maybe the next one will be about you!”

Podcast episodes are available via all major podcast apps including Spotify, Apple and Google and viewers can watch the full videocasts on Ulster University Business School’s YouTube channel.

Listen to the latest episodes at: https://www.ulster.ac.uk/business/engagement/the-business-of-possibility-podcast#