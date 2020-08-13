Quotezone and CompareNI.com join Car LineDirect

Car insurance specialist Car LineDirect has announced it will partner Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com – two of the UK’s largest insurance comparison platforms. The timing of the partnership could work well for UK drivers, with the end of lockdown in sight, insurance experts are predicting a rush of motorists seeking the best deal on car insurance policies for vehicles they had used a SORN to take off the road during lockdown.

As the insurance provider’s brand name and strapline illustrate (‘dedicated to car insurance’), Car LineDirect is a car insurance specialist that is dedicated to helping policyholders save both time and money in their search for better insurance. With over 200 employees across offices in Guildford, Southampton, Wales, Cape Town (South Africa) and headquarters in Surrey, the brand currently serves over 100,000 policyholders, and has extended its insurance offering to include van, bike and home insurance – diversifying to create a ‘One Stop Shop’ approach for consumers.

Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk & CompareNI.com, comments: “We very much look forward to adding Car LineDirect to our already extensive panel of over 110 car insurance providers. With lockdown easing and the nation’s gradual move towards a ‘new normal’, we predict a busy period ahead for the car insurance industry, but with a recession looming it’s also more important than ever for customers to be able to compare competitive quotes and find the best deals.

“That’s why this is such a good partnership for us and for our millions of users – like Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com, Car LineDirect believes in helping policyholders save both time and money on their car insurance, which makes it more likely that drivers will find the right policy at the right price.”

Joel Connelly, Director at Car LineDirect, comments: “We have been working very hard to build an expert panel of Car Insurance providers, knowledgeable staff and a best in breed quote and buy journey. These components all aim to make a real difference within the Car Insurance market and ensure that we continue to provide a customer centric service. Echoing the comments of Greg, we very much look forward to working with Quotezone.co.uk and see their platform as the perfect launchpad for our new and improved product line’.

The team at Car LineDirect pride themselves on their tailored approach, with hassle free and flexible payment options and experienced UK-based insurance specialists who search the UK car insurance market on behalf of their customers.

For more information on Car LineDirect visit www.CarLineDirect.co.uk