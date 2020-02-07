That Protein first in UK backed for IBS sufferers

Northern Ireland award-winning plant based nutrition company That Protein’s Blissful Raw Cacao Organic Super Protein has become the first protein powder in the UK to be certified low FODMAP following a rigorous laboratory tested evaluation process, writes Sam Butler.

The low FODMAP diet has been designed to help people with a medical diagnosis of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). A study found that around three out of four of those who follow the diet reported an improvement of the symptoms of IBS which include bloating, gas and gastrointestinal pain.

Low FODMAP is an acronym for low fermentable, oligosaccharides (fructans & GOS), disaccharides (lactose), monosaccharides (fructose) and polyols.

That Protein is an award winning nutrition company headed by vegan entrepreneur Darlene McCormick. In 2019 the Blissful Raw Cacao was voted Best in UK at the prestigious Nourish Awards billed as the “toughest in the health food sector”.

Ms McCormick said: “At any one time in UK around 10-20 percent of people are suffering with IBS. With our FODMAP Friendly certification people can be assured that they can enjoy That Protein’s Blissful Raw Cacao Plant Protein safely on the low FODMAP diet whilst supporting their fitness and wellness goals.”

Tim Mottin, director of the FODMAP Friendly Food programme, says: “We’re pleased to partner with That Protein to certify an innovative FODMAP Friendly product for those with digestive issues following the low FODMAP diet.

“This is the first protein powder product to be certified in the UK under our certification programme and we’re excited to see the number of UK based products continue to grow.”

That Protein’s Blissful Raw Cacao Organic Super Protein is a blend of organic plant protein and organic raw cacao and can be bought in good health food shops and from the company’s online shop at www.thatprotein.com with global delivery.

FODMAP certification is provided by Monash University in Australia, a recognised centre of expertise in IBS conditions.

Ms McCormick, a qualified clinical nutritionist based on county Antrim, launched That Protein in 2015. She created the business and its products on five value pillars. Everything had to be: plant-based; chemical free; organic, offer something totally different in terms of something raw, pure and new; and to be the best quality

That Protein products, launched around three years ago, are on sale all over the world including Spain, Scandinavia and the Middle East and in places like Holland and Barrett in the UK. “It’s been a fantastic experience and we are only just beginning,” she says.

The products, she says, are “a fusion of plant proteins like pumpkin seed protein powder which we make by cold pressing Styrian pumpkin seeds to create an organic protein’ ‘powder’. They are all high protein and the highest quality. Each of the products then has additional benefits that come from the superfoods such as building muscles, supporting immune system, supporting a healthy heart, reducing tiredness and fatigue.

The powders can be added to smoothies, to make protein shakes, used in porridge or overnight oats to make ‘proats’, added to baking to turbo charge the protein and nutrition in recipes.