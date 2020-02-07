Fermanagh’s Boatyard Gin in major UK deal

Speciality Brands, the premium drinks agency, has signed an exclusive partnership deal with Boatyard Distillery in Enniskillen, county Fermanagh to distribute its range of classic style gins and vodka in the UK, writes Sam Butler.

Launched in 2016 by Joe McGirr, the Boatyard Distillery is a family-run, independent distillery based in Fermanagh. Located in a disused boatyard, it is the first working distillery in Northern Ireland’s Lakeland County in over 130 years.

Focused on creating farm-to-bottle spirits using locally-sourced botanicals that celebrate the county’s rural setting, the Boatyard Distillery’s collection includes three core premium spirits: Boatyard Double Gin, Boatyard Old Tom Gin and Boatyard Vodka – alongside seasonal limited editions, all developed to exclusive recipes created by Mr McGirr.

Joe McGirr, founder the Boatyard Distillery, says: “We’re delighted to join Speciality Brands, they are a truly dedicated and passionate team with impressive knowledge. It’s a very important moment for us as we build the brand’s presence in a key yet competitive market and they’re the ideal partner to help us achieve our goals.”

Chris Seale, managing director Speciality Brands, adds: “The Boatyard Distillery presented us with the right combination of authenticity, quality and provenance. Joe and his team have already achieved great success in a short space of time and we’re looking forward to taking the brand to the next level in the UK on and off-trade.”

The Boatyard Distillery joins the agency’s stable of award-winning spirits, includingNikka, Beluga vodka, Kavalan, Michter’s, Diplomatico, Cocchi, Black Tot rum and Tapatio.

Boatyard Distillery will benefit from the agency’s experienced team of well-respected drinks industry personalities including award-winning mixologists, top brand ambassadors, experienced account managers and marketing experts.

The agency’s passion is delivering first class products, in-depth educational trainings and impeccable service levels to the premium on-trade and retail sectors.