Tesco Bank announces Compareni.com partnership

Tesco Bank, has joined forces with Northern Ireland’s number one insurance comparison site CompareNI.com and one of the UK’s largest insurance comparison websites, Quotezone.co.uk to offer customers car insurance they can trust.

Tesco Bank serves over 5 million customers across a range of banking and insurance products.

The new digital partnership rewards consumers who purchase one of Tesco Bank’s car insurance products through CompareNI.com [and Quotezone.co.uk] with a unique discount on their premium.

Mark Airey, Commercial Director, Insurance at Tesco Bank, comments: “We continually evolve our products to ensure they are more closely aligned to the needs of Tesco shoppers. We’re pleased to partner with CompareNI.com and Quotezone.co.uk to offer car insurance with a strong emphasis on value, helpful benefits and rewarding loyalty.”

This is the latest in a series of innovative developments at CompareNI.com which has accelerated the platform’s growth, including a major re-architecture project which has provided a solid foundation for a variety of upcoming customer experience enhancements.

Greg Wilson, founder of CompareNI.com & Quotezone.co.uk, comments: “The insurance industry is an incredibly competitive marketplace and it can be difficult for consumers to navigate. Our aim is to make the process straightforward and give the consumer as much choice as possible so that they can find savings. Tesco Bank is a market-leader in the UK, known for its focus on value, helpfulness and a customer-centric focus. This is incredibly important to us, we have a natural synergy with Tesco Bank, both putting the customers first and striving for pioneering solutions that set us apart in this busy marketplace.

“We’ve been working hand in hand with insurance providers for over 15 years, constantly developing and evolving systems which help consumers to find better deals on a wide variety of products. The last twelve months have been tough for many people, and so it’s great that through this partnership with Tesco Bank, we are able to give UK consumers access to great prices from such a well-respected brand.”

Its pioneering attitude has seen CompareNI.com [and Quotezone.co.uk] launch both the UK’s first bicycle and van insurance comparison aggregators, and the platform now has the largest panel of van insurance specialists in the UK. CompareNI.com helps hundreds of thousands of users every year, with over 400 insurance brands across 60 different products – recommended by 97% of reviewers.

Helen Rolph, Senior E-Business Manager at CompareNI.com, adds: “We’re excited to partner with a renowned market-leader such as Tesco Bank and add this big brand to our network of experts. Working together on this project has already been a rewarding experience and I look forward to exploring further opportunities for our customers.”

Customers can choose from Defaqto 5 Star rated Cover and Cover Plus Car Insurance with Tesco Bank Breakdown cover, 24-hour UK-based claims line and online policy management facilities 24 hours a day​ as standard.