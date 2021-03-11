Brush up on your export knowledge with Denroy

Chief Executive of Bangor-based manufacturer Denroy Group, Kevin McNamee will share the company’s international growth story with Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) members later this month. Broadcast live from Niavac’s virtual studio in Belfast, Kevin will be joined by Frances Courtney, Global Marketing Manager of Denman International, a leading distributor and manufacturer of hairbrushes, combs and hair accessories and one arm of the Denroy Group.

The online event on 26 March forms part of NI Chamber’s Grow Internationally with Danske Bank programme, an initiative that provides a platform for successful exporters to share their international growth story to encourage local businesses to grow their export activity.

Founded in 1938, Denman International is a leading brand in hairdressing globally, now exporting to over sixty countries. Working with influential industry professionals from around the world, Denman has developed a vast array of different tools and brushes that make up the Denman Professional and Consumer range.

The guest speakers will guide delegates through how Denman International has grown its brand globally by working closely with professional partners, identifying value adding distributors and collaborating with social media brand ambassadors on TikTok and Youtube.

Commenting on the event, Tanya Anderson, Head of Business Support and International at NI Chamber said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Danske Bank again in 2021 for our export series. The initiative provides the opportunity for aspiring exporters to learn from some of Northern Ireland’s most successful companies and hear how they have grown their business and adapted during a period of significant change in the international trade environment. We encourage local export focused businesses from all sectors to attend.”

Julie Skelly, Head of Belfast Business Centre at Danske Bank added: “Northern Ireland boasts many successful export companies – alongside well-known success stories like Denman International, we also have many smaller businesses making an impressive impact in markets all over the world. While exports are a major driver of our economy, the pandemic has had a major impact. That’s why programmes like NI Chamber’s Grow Internationally with Danske Bank, are so important in helping Northern Ireland grow again. We’re looking forward to this first event with Denman and encourage any businesses looking to grow their export activity to register.”

Achieving Global Growth will broadcast online on 26 March at 10am. To register for this event visit northernirelandchamber.com.