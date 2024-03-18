Terry Bradley issues ‘Final Call’ for Bradley Art Prize

With just a few weeks remaining in his latest search for Northern Ireland’s best young artists, globally renowned artist Terry Bradley has issued a last call for entries to this year’s Bradley Art Prize.

Submissions for the competition, which is sponsored by leading IT and telecoms solutions provider Radius Connect, are open until 31st March.

Entrants have the chance to see their work placed on display in Belfast and Brussels while also winning a share in a total prize pot worth £5,000 for themselves and their school or college.

Terry Bradley made the final call at a special exhibition in the Long Gallery at Stormont Parliamentary Buildings, hosted by Executive Minister and Alliance MLA Andrew Muir, showcasing the work of winners from the inaugural contest in 2023.

“Having started out on my own artistic journey as a teenager, I deeply appreciate the efforts of young people as they begin to make their mark as artists,” Terry Bradley said.

The quality of work produced by the winners of our very first competition in 2023 was quite simple breathtaking.

Entries received so far continue to showcase the incredible depth of talent we have in Northern Ireland, excelling across a wide range of materials and mediums. I cannot wait to join with my fellow judges to consider the final pieces for what will be an incredibly difficult judging process.”

Open to entrants across three age categories, from 14 to 18, 19 to 23 and 23 years plus, the winners of each category will be chosen by a group of esteemed judges headed by Terry Bradley, who will also choose an overall winner.

The work of all category winners will also be framed and displayed at the Bradley Gallery in Victoria Square for a week-long exhibition, including a launch night for friends and family. The winners will also have their artwork showcased internationally at the Northern Ireland Executive Office in Brussels’ European Quarter.

Stephen McQuoid, Director – Ireland at Radius Connect Solutions, which is the key sponsor behind the competition, said:

“The Bradley Art Prize provides a platform to celebrate creativity and empower young artists. At Radius Connect, we are honoured to join with Terry Bradley for the competition as we seek to nurture the next generation of artistic talent.”

Additional supporting partners for the Bradley Art Prize include the Northern Ireland Executive Office in Brussels and Titanic Belfast.

Speaking at the event, NI Executive Minister Andrew Muir MLA said: “The Bradley Art Prize has made an incredible impact, exposing our young people to a global market and kick-starting what will no doubt become the beginning of incredibly successful careers.

What is clear, is that we have a wealth of artistic talent in Northern Ireland, which we should encourage and cultivate. Many thanks go to primary sponsors Radius Connect, for their support and financial contribution, and Terry Bradley for his commitment to nurturing young artists.”

Last year’s winners included Holly-Mae Greer, pictured, a First-Class Honours graduate in Fine Art and part-time care worker in Newtownards, whose contemporary ‘Noodle Bar’ canvas came out on top in the 19-23 category. The 14-18 category was won by Sophie Hewitt, from Friends School in Lisburn for her painting ‘Jenny’.

For more information and to submit an entry visit www.terrybradley.com.

For more information on Radius Connect Solution, visit www.radiusconnectsolutions.com/ie