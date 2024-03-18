How Quick Can I Receive My Winnings At Fast Withdrawal Casinos?

One of the most important things UK online casino players consider before signing up anywhere is how quickly the website operator processes withdrawals.

There’s nothing worse than having to wait several hours, or even days, for your cashout to be processed. Therefore, many players will only play at online casinos that are known for processing super speedy withdrawals.

Let’s dive straight in to see just how quick average withdrawal times are in 2024 at today’s fast withdrawal casinos.

How long does it take for UK online casinos to process withdrawals in 2024?

Average withdrawal times at today’s best UK casino sites are now quicker than ever. A handful of fully licensed and regulated UK online casinos have even been known to process withdrawals in less than ten minutes!

Their dedicated team of researchers have spent countless hours carefully handpicking and testing the UK’s best online casinos using a wide range of secure, convenient, and reliable online payment solutions to determine how quickly their average withdrawal times are.

Although withdrawals are still not instant, many players withdrawing from these sites have reported receiving their winnings within less than a few minutes, which is amazing considering when, just a few years back, it would take a minimum of a few hours (if you were lucky) up to 24 hours.

However, when playing at top-rated online casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and using a trusted payment method, you will find that most withdrawals generally take less than two or three hours to be fully processed.

The exact time it takes to receive your winnings can depend on several factors. For example, substantial multi-million-dollar jackpot wins would take slightly longer to be processed.

The casino operator might want to contact you to discuss the cheapest/most secure way to ensure you get as much of your jackpot win as possible. You don’t want to use a withdrawal method that would add huge fees and take a chunk out of your winnings.

Other factors that can delay the withdrawal time are things like how busy your casino’s payment processing department happens to be at the time you started the withdrawal, which withdrawal method you use to cash out your winnings, and what time/day of the week you withdraw can also have an effect.

What are the best UK online casino withdrawal methods known for processing quicker-than-average withdrawals?

Most UK online casinos today accept a wide range of secure online payment solutions, including debit cards (not credit cards), eWallets (aka web wallets, digital wallets, or electronic wallets), and bank transfers. Examples of the quickest UK online casino withdrawal methods are the following:

PayPal (eWallet)

Skrill (eWallet)

Neteller (eWallet)

Apple Pay (mobile wallet)

Other reliable methods that can also be used by UK players when it comes time to cash out their winnings include Trustly, Payz (formerly ecoPayz), and MuchBetter.

Although debit cards like Visa Electron and bank transfers are normally the slowest (anywhere from 4 to 6 hours or more), players have recently started reporting receiving their winnings back onto their Visa Electron debit cards within just a few hours. Prepaid cards can typically only be used for deposits.

Final note

Before withdrawing your winnings from a UK-licensed casino site, you need to get your account details fully verified by the casino’s account verification department. You can upload documents and send them to the casino via email or upload them directly to your account when logged in.

It’s called the KYC (Know Your Customer) process and must be completed before withdrawal restrictions placed on your account can be restricted. It prevents fraudulent activity, underage gambling, bonus misuse and multiple accounts being opened by the same player.

The entire process takes just minutes to complete today, and the acceptable documentation you must send them includes a scanned colour copy of your address/identification (e.g., a recent gas/electricity bill) and a copy of your passport or driver’s license.

To see that your documents are verified, ensure the images/documents/information aren’t blurry. Your ID must be valid (i.e., not expired), and your proof of address must be less than three months old and have your current address clearly displayed (the address you supplied to the casino when you signed up).