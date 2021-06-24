TEDxStormont returns with stellar line-up

Throughout Summer 2021, TEDxStormont is set to publish 12 standalone TEDx Studio talks by speakers from many disciplines and backgrounds to share new and fresh ideas.

This series of talks is aims to bring together brilliant minds to change attitudes on some of today’s hot topic issues.

The dozen speakers will cover a variety of topics including accents, entrepreneurship, resilience, storytelling, the role of the media in post-conflict societies, creativity, shame, trauma, forgiveness, and the art of the impossible.

The series will kick off on Friday 25 June with Belfast-based GP Dr Gareth Patterson who will share his thoughts and ideas surrounding his experience with Gay Conversion Therapy.

Other speakers include Irish cellist, Patrick Dexter who rose to prominence throughout lockdown for his stunning renditions of classical pieces in the backdrop of the Co. Mayo landscape. Patrick will join TEDx Studio to look at the power of music, both in spoken word and through his cello.

Broadcaster turned pilgrim guide, Martina Purdy will deliver a talk on ‘Life as a Journey’, sharing Ten Lessons of Pilgrimage.

Eileen Chan-Hu, the founder of award-winning training and educational social enterprise, CRAICNI will look at what it means to be ‘Made in Belfast’ while also discussing race and diversity in the city.

Ards FC footballer and Youth Ambassador for the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, Leo Brown joins the line up looking at resilience in sport and how that can be transferred to all aspects of life.

TEDxStormont Studio is supported by Allstate NI

Curator of TEDxStormont Studio, Eva Grosman said: “Each year we aim to showcase the brilliant stories of people from across Northern Ireland and provide platform to share ideas and innovative thinking.

“The TEDx Studio series also allows people to tune into the talks wherever they are and hear great ideas outside in-person events.

“This year we have a phenomenal line up of speakers from diverse backgrounds who will no doubt spark incredible ideas and conversations. From the stunning music played by Patrick Dexter to the incredibly moving and brave testimony of Gareth Patterson, our speakers will ignite an array of emotions, thoughts and solutions to some of today’s most pressing issues.

“A special thanks goes to our partner, Allstate NI who continuously back our programmes and the TEDxStormont ethos of delivering new and fresh thinking to people across Northern Ireland.”

TEDxStormont Studio talks can be found on TEDxStormont YouTube channel. Follow TEDxStormont social media channels for regular updates.