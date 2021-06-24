Esri Ireland’s interactive map charts the history of Pride in Ireland

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), has created an interactive StoryMap, ‘The History of Pride in Ireland’, in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month (1st – 30th June).

Built using Esri’s ArcGIS digital mapping system, the map details significant dates, locations, and events for the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland. Beginning in the 1970s in the aftermath of the Stonewall Riots, take a visual journey through historic moments for positive change and progress, from the first Pride marches and parades, to the decriminalisation of homosexuality, and the legalisation of same-sex marriage by popular vote.

Pride events are taking place online and offline around Ireland this year, with virtual parades, online talks, walking tours, exhibitions, and more on the 2021 agendas.