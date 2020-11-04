Support Local NI website pre-Xmas boost

A local entrepreneur based in Holywood, County Down has launched a tech-for-good project called ‘Support Local NI’, a free to use website that will help support and sustain local businesses in Northern Ireland through the upcoming Christmas shopping period.

Support Local NI is a free, online directory of local businesses based across Northern Ireland, which allows consumers to browse, discover and support independent creators, entrepreneurs and families.

The website, which was launched at the end of October, has already been visited by thousands of consumers and has had over 50 businesses register, with more registering every day.

Support Local NI can be accessed here

Matt Stevenson, Founder of Support Local NI, said: “My own family was affected by the impact of COVID-19 on local businesses, and this inspired me to use my technology and design capabilities to do something to help others across the country who might be in a similar situation.

“Local businesses are in such a tough spot at the moment, with many heading into their first Christmas period of having to deal with extremely uncertain operating conditions. I created Support Local NI as a free way for local businesses across Northern Ireland to get additional exposure to their products and services, hopefully providing many with increased stability and certainty throughout the upcoming festive period.”

Matt added: “I would encourage anyone looking to buy a gift or product for a loved one to browse the website and buy from one of the amazing businesses on display, as this will directly support independent creators, entrepreneurs and families from all across Northern Ireland.

“Additionally, if you or someone you know has a local business and want to be listed on the site for free, then be sure to visit www.supportlocalni.com/submit