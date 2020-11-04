Want to work remotely on a permanent basis? Here are some ideas

So, you’ve been in your current role for what feels like forever, and quite frankly, you’re bored and want something new. You don’t want to go into the office anymore, you want to be able to have the freedom to work where and when you want – it’s time to take back control of your life. There are so many options out there for people who want to make this switch.

Let’s take a further look at a variety of career paths you could consider if you are wanting to regain that work-life balance and bring more freedom into your day to day routine…

Medium Work

Are you a spiritual person? Do people tell you that you’re a good listener with an upbeat attitude? If you have a good command of the English language, then you could consider psychic jobs (click the link for more info). This could be a colourful, rewarding career for you, especially if you already have experience of giving readings, healing, coaching and so on. This kind of job offers a wealth of versatility, so you can be sure you’ll never get sick of it.

Writing

If you’re an avid writer, then why not see if you can turn it into a prosperous career? As a freelance writer, you are your own boss, and you can pick and choose which clients you work with. This puts you in the driving seat. Of course, it takes time to build up a client base, so it could be testing when you are initially starting up. As your business gains momentum and you pick up more work, the rest should follow more easily and you can up your rates if you want to, as well as becoming pickier with the work you accept. To get started you will need to put a lot of effort into building your client base – use social media groups for freelancers, contact businesses directly, network… do anything you can to get your brand out there.

You could also consider becoming a blogger. Again, don’t quit your day job straight away as it takes time to start earning money from blogs. You need to post regular (relevant) content, gain a following, and build up your website’s domain authority. Then you’ll find brands and businesses will come to you with paid posts or advertisements they want on your website.

Web Development / Design

If you have a knack for web design or development and have already created a website or two then you could consider doing it full time. If you have previous work to show as examples, then you’re on the right track. You can do this work anytime you please, just as long as you have something to show the client along the way – you must be sure to meet deadlines. Consider taking an online course to hone your skills. If done right, web design and development can become a highly lucrative career.

These are just a few examples of potential roles you could look into. Assess your current skills, ask yourself if you can effectively perform the work remotely and conduct research on how to get started. This could be the beginning of something fantastic.