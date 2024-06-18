SuperCupNI Partners with Magherafelt-Based BuyTicketApp for 2024 Tournament

SuperCupNI, one of the world’s most renowned youth football tournaments, has announced the renewal of its partnership with BuyTicketApp, a Magherafelt-based ticketing platform, for the 2024 tournament.

The deal marks the third consecutive year that the prestigious youth football tournament has collaborated with BuyTicketApp to streamline the ticketing process for over 50,000 spectators from around the world expected to attend the tournament.

The partnership with BuyTicketApp highlights the commitment of the SuperCupNI Tournament Management Team and its Board of Directors to utilising local expertise and technology to future-proof the competition and enhance spectator experiences through a seamless and efficient ticketing process at each of its ticketed venues.

The 2024 SuperCupNI, celebrating its 41st year, is taking place from Sunday 21st to Friday 26th July with over 60 elite girls’ and boys’ teams from around the world set to visit Northern Ireland for the week-long tournament across five age groups.

This year’s Boys’ tournament will feature top teams such as Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion, and West Ham United from the English Premiership; Celtic and Rangers from the Scottish Premiership; and continental teams like Club Deportivo Toluca from Mexico and the UAE based Barca Academy Dubai, a satellite academy of FC Barcelona.

The Girls’ tournament will feature an impressive lineup including Women’s FA Cup winners Manchester United’s U16 Academy, alongside fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as USSSA and Surf Select from the USA and the Northern Ireland international side.

Victor Leonard, Chairman of SuperCupNI, said: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with BuyTicketApp for the third consecutive year. Their innovative ticketing solutions have significantly improved the experience for families, friends, and football fans attending our tournament from all over the world.

“By supporting a local business like BuyTicketApp, we not only enhance our event with cutting-edge, user-friendly technology but also contribute to the regional economy. We look forward to another successful tournament with seamless ticketing services that ensure accessibility and convenience for everyone involved.”

BuyTicketApp was founded by Directors Karl Diamond and Branislav Pajer and the company offers an all-in-one event management solution to over 100 large-scale, high-profile sporting events, concerts and festivals across the UK and Ireland including the North West 200.

Karl Diamond, Director at BuyTicketApp, said: “We are incredibly proud to be working with SuperCupNI once again. This partnership highlights our commitment to providing top-tier, user-friendly ticketing solutions. The platform offers a seamless purchasing experience, allowing supporters to easily select, purchase, and manage their tickets on the BuyTicketApp, enhancing the overall experience for SuperCupNI fans from around the globe.

The 2024 SuperCupNI will kick off with its traditional parade and opening ceremony on Sunday 21st July with the prestigious youth football tournament closing with Finals Day on Friday 26th July.

The group stages and knockout rounds will be held at venues across Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

This Finals Day for the Boys’ Premier, Junior, and Minor sections will take place at the Coleraine Showgrounds, with the Finals Day for the Girls’ Premier and Junior sections taking place at Ballyclare Comrades’ new 3G pitch at Dixon Park.

For more information on the SuperCupNI visit www.supercupni.com and to secure tickets by downloading the BuyTicketApp. – Download link www.buyticketapp.co.uk/app