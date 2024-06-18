ASM Chartered Accountants’ Belfast Office Becomes Sumer Northern Ireland 

The Belfast office of one of Northern Ireland’s largest accountancy firms, ASM Chartered Accountants, has announced that it is joining the prestigious Sumer Group at the end of this month, to become Sumer Northern Ireland.

Sumer is the UK’s leading mid-market accountancy practice delivering professional support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK. It is a top 15 UK accountancy practice on a mission to champion SME businesses and offer local delivery with the benefits of the resources a national firm can bring.

Led by Managing Director, Brian Clerkin, Sumer Northern Ireland, with 10 Directors and over 100 staff, will continue to provide a comprehensive range of services including Audit and Accounting, Corporate Finance, Insolvency, Forensic Accounting, Internal Audit and Tax Services to its portfolio of public, private and not-for-profit sector clients.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with Sumer,” Brian said. “This represents an exciting new chapter for us, and we are confident that this strategic partnership will not only enhance our growth prospects, but it will also expand the range of services and expertise that we can offer to our client base.

“The Sumer Group and our firm share the same ethos of dedication and commitment to providing an excellent client-focussed service, so this partnership is a perfect fit.

“The business landscape is constantly evolving and our clients are subject to an array of economic challenges and opportunities,” Brian continued. “We believe that joining Sumer will enable us to tap into a wealth of knowledge and resources across the Sumer Group and leverage additional technology to assist our clients.

“Over the coming months, a further twenty members of staff will join our team which will further enhance our service offering.”

Warren Mead, Chief Executive Officer at Sumer welcomed Brian and the team to the Sumer Group. Warren commented: “We’re very pleased to welcome Sumer Northern Ireland to the Sumer Group. This partnership is exciting for both parties as it signals a time of expansion, and it also marks the opening of our first office in Northern Ireland.

“Brian and his team have a stellar reputation in the industry, and we have no doubt that this will continue as Sumer Northern Ireland grows and that their clients will continue to be serviced with the integrity and excellence that they’ve become accustomed to. Sumer Northern Ireland will be empowered to do more in support of its clients and champion local business.

“The establishment of Sumer Northern Ireland will open up numerous opportunities for future expansion, and further acquisitions, driving our growth in the region.”

Brian concluded by confirming that the ASM Chartered Accountants’ other offices in Magherafelt, Dungannon, Newry and Dundalk would continue trading under the ASM brand and that the merger only affects the Belfast office.

“It is only the ASM Belfast office, with all its staff and Directors, that is becoming Sumer Northern Ireland,” Brian explained. “The team is really looking forward to the breadth of opportunities that this collaboration with Sumer will bring to our clients.

“We’re very excited for the future and are confident that this merger will drive significant growth and success for Sumer Northern Ireland and our clients.”

To find out more about Sumer Northern Ireland and any upcoming recruitment opportunities, visit the website: www.sumerni.co.uk.