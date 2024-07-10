SuperCupNI announces three-year broadcasting partnership with 247.tv

SuperCupNI, one of the world’s most renowned international youth football tournaments, has announced a three-year broadcasting partnership with 247.tv.

As the official broadcasting partner, 247.tv will deliver comprehensive live coverage of over 120 matches at the illustrious weeklong youth football tournament.

This groundbreaking partnership will feature all 66 elite girls’ and boys’ teams from around the world with the group stage games of all five age groups streamed live via: www.supercupni.tv.

It will also include the majority of the knock-out stage games and culminate with extensive live broadcasts of the Cup Finals for the Boys’ Premier, Junior, and Minor sections and Girls’ Premier and Junior sections on Friday 26th July.

The 2024 SuperCupNI is taking place from Sunday 21st to Friday 26th July. It will be held at various venues across Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The tournament will be contested by some of the world’s leading clubs including Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United, Celtic, Rangers, Club Deportivo Toluca, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Victor Leonard, Chairperson for SuperCupNI, said: “We are delighted to have 247.tv on board again as official broadcasting partner for the next three years, having previously worked with the tournament between 2013 and 2022.

“Their reputation for delivering high-quality broadcasts and their capability to stream games live to anywhere around the world ensures that fans and the families and friends of participating players can experience the excitement of SuperCupNI.

“They were sadly not able to be involved last year, but they are back with a bang, covering an unprecedented number of games. This ensures that every team involved will be streamed a minimum of three times and this extensive live coverage will no doubt add to what is going to be a very exciting tournament.”

247.tv, marking its 30th anniversary, has extensive experience in top-class sports coverage and deliver professionally produced games by local TV crews utilising broadcast quality television cameras and graphics.

The television production company is renowned for its broadcast capabilities having worked extensively with the League of Ireland and various UEFA-sanctioned matches.

Adrian Battersby, Head of Production at 247.tv, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “This event has always had a special place in my heart as one of the world’s most prestigious youth football tournaments and it’s been our privilege to cover this over more than 10 years.

“The success of our webcast trial in 2022 provided parents from around the world live access covered by professional camera operators who are covering UEFA Champions League and Conference League games in July also with broadcast cameras – this won’t be a camera on a pole operation.”

The cost to view each game via www.supercupni.tv will be £7 with replays available as part of the fee.

For more information on the SuperCupNI visit www.supercupni.com.