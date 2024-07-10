Jet2holidays and Jet2.com once again recognised for customer service following major study

Jet2holidays and Jet2.com have once again been recognised by the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) for delivering first class customer service.

Published by The Institute of Customer Service, the July UKCSI study has named Jet2holidays as amongst the very best companies in the UK for customer service and ranked them as joint fourth out of more than 200 major brands and organisations.

Receiving a customer satisfaction score of 84.4, makes Jet2holidays the only tour operator to appear in a list of the ten most highly rated organisations for customer satisfaction. The UK’s largest tour operator also tops the ‘tourism’ category, with the average score across the sector coming out at 79.3.

After achieving a customer satisfaction score of 82.9, leading leisure airline Jet2.com was also highly rated coming in at joint 14. Jet2.com’s ranking was significantly higher than the national ‘transport’ sector average of 71.5. As well as the only airline to appear in the top 50 list of organisations, this score makes Jet2.com the top-ranked transport company in the report.

The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) is a national barometer of customer satisfaction, which has been published by The Institute of Customer Service since 2008. Published twice a year, it is based on the experiences and relationships that more than 10,000 customers have had with over 280 organisations in 13 different types of sectors.

Over 25 different metrics are factored into the results, which are then summarised into five dimensions of customer service, with Jet2holidays ranking highly in the Experience, Customer Ethos, Emotional Connection and Ethics dimensions. The measures in the UKCSI reflect the priorities customers have identified as the most important attributes of customer experience and include measures of customer effort and Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as the best airline and tour operator for customer satisfaction once again. By placing customer service at the heart of everything we do, we continue to lead the industry when it comes to looking after our customers.

We are operating our biggest ever programme this summer and customers getting away on their holidays know that we will once again be focusing relentlessly on delivering our industry-leading standard of customer satisfaction.

“To achieve recognition yet again for our customer service, is down to our fantastic colleagues who go above and beyond to ensure every customer travelling on their flights and holidays with us feels like a VIP. We cannot wait to take more customers on a much-needed holiday this year and to showcase why we lead the way when it comes to customer service.”

For further information on the study, please visit: https://www.instituteofcustomerservice.com/research-insight/ukcsi/

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com