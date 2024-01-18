Strong end to 2023 for 3EN

Holywood-based cloud solutions company 3EN is celebrating a strong end to 2023, boosting its overall sales by 10% compared to 2022.

3EN is one of Europe’s most qualified Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions partners. Its cloud technology helps businesses to drive growth through improving efficiency with seamless integration between Oracle NetSuite and other software platforms.

With four new businesses signing contracts to work with the company from August on, 3EN saw a 10% increase in sales compared to the previous year. Significant client wins for 3EN last year included The Sports Edit, Jersey Telecom, Lanes I and Lake Chemicals and Minerals, taking its annual new client total for the year to twelve.

3EN also hired six new team members in 2023 and now employs 52 people across the UK and Ireland, many of whom work remotely.

Looking to 2024, the company plans to expand its research and development team, which was established earlier this year to investigate the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) when used alongside cloud computing. With the team in place, 3EN hopes to expand the pool of expert services it can offer to clients following the team’s recognition as Oracle NetSuite experts last January.

Speaking on the success of 2023, 3EN’s CEO, Dale Cree, said: “For the past few years, we have had the privilege of saying that our business is growing from strength to strength – last year was no different. I am immensely proud of 3EN as a company and want to thank the incredible team we have for their dedication and desire to grow. We recently branched into research and development, particularly within the AI space, with the hope of continuing to expand our offerings for our clients across the world. Here’s to another successful year!”