Hospitality Ulster’s carnival-themed industry party

Hospitality Ulster took over the Limelight complex for a carnival-themed party for hospitality workers from right across Northern Ireland on Tuesday 16 January. The event featured special performances from Shania Twain tribute Mairead Rooney, Europe’s premier tribute to ABBA, The Bjorn Identity, and renowned broadcaster and DJ, Pete Snodden. With a selection of food vendors available on-site, guests also enjoyed entertainment from sideshows, fire-breathers, dancers, and even sword swallowers.

Colin Neill, Chief Executive, Hospitality Ulster, said: “Our carnival-themed party was certainly a night to remember, and I know that it was an event enjoyed by all. It was so encouraging to see so many people in the sector from right across Northern Ireland come together and celebrate. After the busyness of the festive season, this was a great opportunity for business owners to reward their staff for their hard work and dedication during what has been a difficult period for the whole industry. From spectacular performances by The Bjorn Identity and Mairead Rooney, to sideshows, dancers and even sword swallowers, the event really did have something for everyone. Having David James and the Premier League trophy among us was another highlight to the evening. The whole night was a chance to recognise the resilience and spirit of the hospitality community that we have here, and I want to specially thank all of our sponsors and suppliers who made all of this happen, and who continue to make the hospitality industry a fantastic place to work”.