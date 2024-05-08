Sterling Insurance partners with SuperCupNI in multi-year agreement

Sterling Insurance has announced a new three-year partnership with one of the world’s most renowned international youth football tournaments.

The UK-based insurance broker will kick-off a multi-year tournament partnership with the SuperCupNI this summer with high-profile clubs like Manchester United, West Ham United, Celtic and Rangers set to visit Northern Ireland for the week-long event.

The 2024 SuperCupNI, celebrating its 41st year, will attract over 50,000 visitors and up to 2,500 participants as young players, families, friends and football fans from all over the world attend the tournament.

The annual youth football tournament, taking place from Sunday 21st to Friday 26th July, will feature elite girls’ and boys’ teams from around the world competing in a week of matches across multiple age groups to be crowned the 2024 SuperCupNI champions.

Sterling has over 30 years’ experience. It provides insurance and solutions for the drivers of Northern Ireland. They provide cover for all of life’s journeys including those involving young drivers, classic car motorists and van owners.

This long-term partnership with the SuperCupNI is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the sporting talents of young individuals and promoting the health and wellbeing of communities across Northern Ireland.

Sterling Insurance

Andy Morton, General Manager at Sterling Insurance, said: “We feel proud, and privileged, to have agreed a three-year association with one of the world’s most respected youth football tournaments.

“The SuperCupNI is synonymous with Northern Ireland and brings so much joy and positivity to the country and we’re excited to be part of that, starting this summer.

“Sterling Insurance is here to support the organisers, provide some backing and bring in a few touches that can hopefully add something a little new to the week. We want to enhance the experience where we can and help make more memories.

“There are lots of exciting ideas in the pipeline that we hope to unveil in the coming weeks as we look to give something back and provide an extra platform for the players, organisers and local community.”

Victor Leonard, Chairperson of the SuperCupNI added: “We’re delighted to welcome Sterling Insurance on board as a key tournament partner for the next three years. It’s another exciting partnership for SuperCupNI as we prepare for what promises to be an exceptional 2024 tournament.

“We look forward to working closely with Sterling Insurance over the next three years to deliver a collaborative and dynamic partnership that will not only benefit and grow the tournament but help the UK-based insurance broker expand its local presence and customer footprint and make a positive impact on communities and youth football in Northern Ireland.”

The 2024 SuperCupNI will feature over 60 teams across five age groups (male and female) at venues across Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

It will kick off with its traditional opening parade and opening ceremony on Sunday 21st July with Finals Day taking place on Friday 26th July.

For more information on the SuperCupNI visit www.supercupni.com.