Jet2holidays kicks off biggest ever summer programme with prices slashed

Jet2holidays is celebrating the start of its biggest ever summer with customers, by slashing prices across ALL Summer 24 holidays.

In addition to this red-hot price drop, the UK’s largest tour operator is giving customers an additional £50 off PER PERSON on all holidays departing between May 8th and June 30th 2024, with customers who have a MyJet2 account enjoying a whopping £60 off per person on all holidays.

With this summer representing Jet2holidays’ biggest ever summer programme, these brand-new offers mean customers can enjoy sizzling savings when choosing from thousands of 2-5 star hotels and villas across almost 60 destinations.

Jet2holidays is launching the brand-new offers today, giving customers booking via the website or contact centre money off all Summer 24 holidays.

As millions look to get away from the cold and rain in May and June, they can do so knowing they have enjoyed an additional £50 per person off for the early summer or Spring Bank Holiday period, with customers who have a MyJet2 account enjoying £60 off per person. To sign up for a MyJet2 account, customers just need to visit: https://www.jet2holidays.com/myjet2.

As a result of this sale on May and June holidays, couples can save an additional £100 if they book a holiday due to travel between May and June via the Jet2holidays website or contact centre (£120 off for MyJet2 members) and a family of four can save an extra £200 (£240 off for MyJet2 members), with millions of Free Child Place holidays available on top of that as well.

In addition to these fantastic savings with Jet2holidays, holidaymakers can also save on Jet2.com flights, as the leading leisure airline is offering 10% off all flights due to travel between May 8th and June 30th 2024 too, with prices slashed across all Summer 24 flights too.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are gearing up to the biggest summer in our history, so we want to ramp up the excitement by giving holidaymakers the chance to book their place in the sun for less.

“Based on bookings, it is very clear that people have had enough of the rain, wind and cold, and they want to swap that for some much-needed sunshine. With millions of people wanting to get away this summer, we are delighted to be offering the best spots in the sunshine with our award-winning company for even less, and we know they will be booking up fast. With prices slashed across all Summer 24 holidays, there really is no better time to book than now!”

To take advantage of this unmissable sale, visit www.jet2holidays.com or www.jet2.com