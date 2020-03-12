St Patricks Day Race Meeting at Down Royal closed to public

The management team at Down Royal Racecourse has announced its intention to run the St Patrick’s Day race meeting, scheduled for Tuesday 17th March, behind closed doors.

The decision has been made following today’s announcement’s regarding the spread of the Coronavirus.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused; however the health and safety of racegoers is our priority. Only runners, riders and trainers will be in attendance, with turnstiles closed to racegoers. Ticketholders will automatically receive a full refund within 14 working days.”