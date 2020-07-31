Soul Sisters release new brand for Caram

Soul Sisters Marketing & Mindset Coaching has unveiled a new creative brand identity for multi-award-winning entrepreneur and business coach Cara Macklin’s new business, Caram.

Caram is a coaching and mentorship business aimed to elevate dynamic entrepreneurs ambitious to do things differently, achieve even more and create meaningful change in the world.

Cara Macklin launched the business Cara Macklin Coaching over 18 months ago following a 15-year career as Director of her family business – The Macklin Group – a multi-million healthcare and hospitality group which grew from three businesses with 250 staff to seven businesses and 600 staff.

Cara felt now the time was right to invest in a rebrand in order to reflect the creativity and passion she brings to her clients.

Cara explains: “I launched my business in the early part of 2019 and at the time my branding and website reflected who I was.

“I have learnt and evolved so much since then and I felt my brand needed to reflect how far I have come in a very short space of time.

“I have worked with CEOs, business owners and entrepreneurs from all over the world and I wanted my brand to reflect that.

“I am so delighted with the finished product. Katie and Angela are such creative, talented individuals, but together their unique marketing and mind-set offering knows no bounds.

“From developing my logo, creating my brand bible, styling me for our day-long photo-shoot, arranging and managing the day, the locations, the direction and the props we used, lighting and videography. I have been blown away and honestly couldn’t recommend their services enough. The most important part of the whole journey has been the fun and laughter we have had which is so important in a business relationship – it just doesn’t feel like work when we are together.

Angela Hunter and Katie Stevenson, siblings from Holywood, launched Soul Sisters in the midst of lockdown. The business aims to help start-up businesses and SMEs with marketing, PR and mind-set coaching to help them to launch, grow and excel in business.

Angela explains, “We launched our business to help people who want to start a business but don’t know where to begin. Similarly, we want to help people already established in business who want to grow beyond their current results and to excel.

“We offer bespoke coaching services on a one-to-one basis, where we partner with clients to identify their goals, their objectives and help them not only to meet them but to smash them.

“With our extensive marketing background, we offer branding advice and design, social media management as well as PR strategy advice and implementation for people who want to promote their business through the local, national and international media.

“We have also developed an online course “Finding Your Soul’s Purpose & Attracting Abundance” which we have sold all over the world to help empower people to transform their lives for the better through knowledge, gratitude and positivity.

“I feel that Katie and my own skillset perfectly complement each other. I have run my own award-winning PR and marketing company, Birdsong Communications, for the past ten years. In 2015 I also launched another award-winning business Cinch Clinic – a holistic fat loss and aesthetics clinic in County Down. So, I have first-hand experience of going from full time employment to starting two very different businesses from scratch, promoting them and helping numerous business and consumer clients to promote themselves through PR and marketing.

“Katie has run her own multi-award-winning businesses since age 21. She launched La Bella Vita Hair & Beauty from our parents back bedroom which she, and her business partner grew to a team of 14 staff and huge premises with one of the largest social media presences in the industry. Katie sold her share of the business in 2016 to launch her current business Beaux Baby Boutique – an online baby clothing business which sells her own designs and ethically sourced clothes.

Katie continues: “I studied art, film and business studies at Queens and have learnt the art of social media, branding and marketing first-hand through my own businesses. I love helping business people bring their brands to life through graphic design, photography and social media.

“I have been on such an incredible journey over the past ten years, a great journey of healing and self-discovery alongside personal development. Investing in myself has helped me realise that my soul’s purpose is to help and heal others.

“We cannot wait to share the knowledge and expertise we have learnt along the way for start-ups and SMEs.

Katie concluded “Whatever your reason for personal or professional growth, if you have a passion for self-development, want to freshen up your brand, or promote your business through social or traditional media, then please get in touch to see how we can help you.

Visit www.soulsistersni.com