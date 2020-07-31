Jet2.com recognised by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as only UK airline providing Covid-19 refunds promptly without significant backlogs

Jet2.com has been recognised as the only UK airline providing refunds promptly without significant backlogs on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, following a review by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Since May, the CAA has been reviewing the refund practices of 18 carriers – both UK airlines and international airlines – looking at how refunds for flight-only bookings have been handled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CAA found that Jet2.com is the only UK airline to have been consistently processing cash refunds quickly and having only a small backlog of refund requests. The full review by the CAA into airlines’ refund policies and performance during the coronavirus pandemic can be viewed here: www.caa.co.uk/CAP1947

Jet2.com has been repeatedly recognised by media, consumer organisations and customers for how it has looked after those who have been affected during the coronavirus crisis, offering Refund Credit Notes, full refunds, or the option to rebook with no admin fee if their holiday is cancelled. These latest findings further demonstrate the success of Jet2.com’s approach.

Alongside this success, Jet2.com has recently been named the winner of five awards in the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines. For the third year in a row, the leading leisure airline features in the Top 10 Airlines in the World category, appearing 5th in the list and the highest placed UK based airline.

In addition, the UK’s third largest airline was awarded the Best Airline – UK and Best Low-Cost Airline – Europe for the fourth year in a row, as well as Best Economy Class – Europe for the third consecutive year. Jet2.com was also recognised as the Best Airline – Europe, demonstrating how popular the airline is with customers.

Whether it is VIP customer service, friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, thousands of free child places and ATOL protection with Jet2holidays, customers can also be assured that they are in the very best hands when they do travel.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Looking after our customers is at the heart of everything we do and we are delighted to have received this recognition from the CAA, particularly after what has been a challenging time for the industry.

“This feedback is testament to the hard work, dedication, and customer-first approach of our award-winning team who have been working tirelessly to look after each and every customer. In addition to looking after customers when times are good, it is important that customers receive the same level of service when things are difficult, and we are proud of how we have done that.”

